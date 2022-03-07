Ukraine crisis: Stormont urged to ‘step up’ and pressure Home Office into waiving visa requirement for refugees

Refugees who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine sit inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. AP Photo: Andreea Alexandru.

Stormont has been urged to "step up" and put pressure on the Home Office to waive the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees travelling to the UK.

It comes after new Russian ceasefire proposals offering to allow Ukrainian citizens in certain cities safe passage to Russia and its ally Belarus were branded "immoral".

Two ceasefire attempts in the besieged city of Mariupol in recent days collapsed at the weekend due to reports of continued Russian shelling.

The Executive Office released a statement last week welcoming refugees from Ukraine, however decisions on accepting those fleeing must come from the Home Office, which on Sunday revealed that only “around 50” visas had been issued. Currently, the UK is only offering visas to fleeing Ukrainians who already have family living in the country.

Coumilah Manjoo, an anti-racism activist and lobbyist, who has lived in Northern Ireland for 12 years, said: “There are issues important to political parties that are not devolved, but we see them lobby and campaign for reviews of these – for example, trade and the protocol.

“But when it comes to refugees and asylum seekers, especially if they are black and ethnic minorities, they are quick to say these are matters for the Home Office.

“However, I hope that, with the conflict in Ukraine and ultimately seeing how a lot of countries have welcomed people seeking refuge, Stormont will actually step up and advocate for everyone regardless of where they come from. After all, Northern Ireland is a place of sanctuary for many who have made it."

The Belfast Telegraph is campaigning for action on the refugee crisis from political leaders.

SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr branded the current situation "hugely disappointing" and said the Executive Office needs to "get a grip”.

Mrs Seenoi-Barr, who works for the North-West Migrants Forum, added: “I think political parties need to put their rhetoric into action.

“We have heard the big words of generosity from leaders who happen to be in government here, but rhetoric and words of solidarity won’t save lives, neither would they reassure people who have lost their livelihood.

“The public wants to help and have done brilliantly donating what they can. However, it's really important to emphasise that, particularly at this time, when countries across Europe are providing sanctuary, the Executive Office appears to lack compassion.

“We need to play our part, help and support people in need and fleeing Ukraine at this awful time."

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden said Stormont should be urging the UK Government to take more action on the issue.

"Obviously this is a Westminster matter and anything decided there would feed down to the Northern Ireland Assembly," she said.

"We saw that with Syria and Afghanistan, but absolutely, anything that can be done regarding helping those fleeing Ukraine should be done."

A petition calling on the Government to waive the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees travelling to the UK has already received over 128,000 signatures.

Amnesty International has raised concerns that the absence of a First Minister and Deputy First Minister may hinder the official response to the crisis in Northern Ireland.

The EU has offered a three-year visa waiver to all Ukrainians, meaning the criteria for relocating to the Republic is currently wider than it is for Northern Ireland.

In a letter to the Stormont ministers who remain in place and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, Amnesty called for urgent action to ensure Northern Ireland is prepared to host people fleeing from the conflict.

"The absence of a First Minister and Deputy First Minister cannot result in us turning our back on the people of Ukraine during their time of need amidst this human rights catastrophe," the letter from Amnesty International's programme director in Northern Ireland Patrick Corrigan reads.

"We urge Executive ministers to work together to impress upon the UK Government of the need to establish rapid, safe and legal routes immediately and to work with devolved governments in the preparation of these plans.

"We must offer to welcome refugees as part of a UK-wide approach, while learning and applying the lessons from past and current resettlement schemes to provide fast and appropriate support to those who need it, including by joint work with statutory and non-statutory agencies across Northern Ireland.

"Given the unique position of Northern Ireland, considering our border with the Republic of Ireland which has rightly lifted all visa requirements, we must also prepare to offer support to those who may arrive via this route.

"Over the years, this region has played its part in providing sanctuary to those fleeing conflict and persecution. We must take steps now to do so again.

"We urge you to work with ministerial colleagues and with officials to ensure that Northern Ireland is acting urgently to offer refuge to those in need.

"The devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have already been in contact with the UK Government to urge them to do more to welcome refugees and to offer to assist in resettlement.

"Under the EU's visa waiver, the Irish government is already welcoming people who have been forced to flee. The same message of sanctuary, accompanied with the necessary practical preparatory work, must come urgently from Northern Ireland."