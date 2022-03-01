Ukraine membership of European Union should be ‘accelerated’ claims SDLP’s Colum Eastwood

Ukraine should have a “fast-track process” for joining the European Union, according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said he has written to other politicians within the EU with a view to “build a consensus among leaders about Ukrainian accession”.

On Monday, Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West by signing an application to join the European Union, coming amid increasing offensives by Russian forces in the country.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.

Mr Eastwood said the current situation was the “greatest challenge to European solidarity since the end of the second world war” and argued Europe should respond with an “accelerated process” for EU membership.

“The people of Europe have been united in shock and outrage at the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“The violent intercession by Putin’s regime represents a fundamental violation of a sovereign European democracy in scenes which the people of Europe thought would be left in the last century.

“This is the greatest challenge to European solidarity since the end of the second world war.

“It is my firm view that following the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for accession to the European Union, that leaders across our continent should respond with an accelerated process which shows that our solidarity goes beyond warm words at a moment of severe threat to the life of the Ukrainian nation.

“Nobel Laureate John Hume described the European Union as ‘the best example in the history of the world of conflict resolution’ – it is time Europe exercised it’s role as an agent for peace once more.

“We must show that the political institutions forged in the fire of a terrible conflict and which are based on respect for difference and diversity are capable of extinguishing the threat of war on our continent.”

He added: “I have written to the President of the Party of European Socialists today seeking to build a consensus on Ukrainian accession to the EU.

“This is a moment of immense challenge for all of us who believe in European integration and solidarity. I hope that we can show the best of humanity and reach out the hand of friendship to the Ukrainian people.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out British forces fighting in Ukraine, as he faced impassioned calls for a no-fly zone to be imposed to protect civilians as a major assault on Kyiv was feared to be nearing.

Mr Johnson clarified that the UK is not actively supporting British nationals volunteering to help the defence of Ukraine, contradicting an earlier remark from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"I think for any Nato member to get involved actively in conflict with Russia is a huge step which is not being contemplated by any member," Mr Johnson stressed during a press conference against the backdrop of armoured vehicles, at the Tapa military base in Estonia.

"This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it's therefore crucial that we get that message over.

"When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes ... that's a very, very big step, it's simply not on the agenda of any Nato country.”