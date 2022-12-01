Ukraine refugee bids to make her mark in Northern Ireland’s beauty world

Woman fled here with her two children after Russia’s invasion of her country earlier this year

Sasha Petrova came to Northern Ireland in April this year, having been forced to leave her native Ukraine following the outbreak of war

A Ukrainian refugee who now lives in Co Londonderry has shared her story of how she entered the world of beauty.

She now lives in Coleraine with her family in a home provided for by her sponsor and the mother of two has entered the world of beauty, after dedicated study with Oh My Training Academy’s waxing course.

Having left her war-torn country for the Co Londonderry town all those months ago, Ms Petrova expressed her relief in finding safety: “At first, I was feeling: ‘Okay, we are now here. We must relax. Deep breath. We could stay here for six months.’

“After maybe one week we started thinking about what we must do after all the documentations were done.”

As a respected and experienced nutritionist back in her native Kyiv, Ms Petrova wished to get an accredited diploma so that she could practice in the UK.

“Here in Northern Ireland, I was thinking about finding work close to my profession, in nutrition, maybe in a more medical sphere, but here it is difficult,” Ms Petrova said.

“You must have a diploma or have some experience, but I do not, because I am from Ukraine and have no experience in Northern Ireland.

“I was interested in a nutrition course in Ulster University and Belfast Metropolitan College. But it was only full-time, and I could not study full-time because I have two kids.”

With commitments to her young family, the Kyiv woman then learned of beauty courses in her local area of Coleraine.

Oh My Training Academy, based in Coleraine, offers a range of beauty studies, including waxing and nail art.

She embarked on her journey into the beauty-sphere with the help of her tutor at the programme.

“I finished the waxing course and after that I passed my online exam,” Ms Petrova explained.

“I [then] bought insurance and started to work. I was asking my teacher where I could find work.

“I was going to the centre in Coleraine to some beauty salons and asking if they had a free space or if they need someone who will do waxing.

“Only one girl said: ‘Okay, give me a telephone number. If I need you I will call.’”

Ms Petrova now seeks to expand her skills, with hopes of starting a sugaring course.

Sugaring is often praised as being more eco-friendly and often said to be less painful than traditional waxing.

Praising its eco-friendly features, the Kyiv native wishes to start her brand-new course.

“When you do waxing, you use a lot of things, but when you do sugaring, you only use sugar paste. But it is more expensive than waxing.

“After waxing, I want to start sugaring, because sugaring is more healthy, both for your body and for our planet.”