Ukraine refugee scheme: At least 20,000 homes in NI lie empty

With potentially thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks, questions have been raised as to where they could be housed – as we are currently in the midst of a housing crisis.

The scheme allows eligible UK households to offer up a spare room or property for refugees fleeing Ukraine to use rent-free.

An Executive Office spokesperson said that officials are working "at pace" making preparations so "we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees".

The spokesperson added: "Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity."

With this in mind, looking at figures from the Department of Finance (DoF), we can see just how many properties are lying vacant in Northern Ireland.

Figures released in December show that there are around 20,000 houses registered as empty here. However the department said the actual figure could be higher because there is no incentive for owners to register properties as empty. This figure is similar to the level of empty homes seen back in 2016.

Back in 2013, the Northern Ireland Empty Homes Strategy and Action Plan 2013-2018 was published, setting out proposals for bringing empty properties back into use. Given the similar levels of empty homes now as there were in 2016, this suggests the action plan has made little material difference.

Looking at constituency areas, the highest number of vacant properties reported last November was in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where 2,084 houses lie empty. West Belfast had the lowest number of empty houses at 683, while across the four Belfast constituencies, a total of 3,914 properties were registered as empty.

Speaking at the time, DoF said that, following the introduction of the Rating of Empty Homes legislation in October 2011, the rate liability for vacant domestic properties has been assessed at 100%.

“There is currently no requirement for ratepayers to inform Land & Property Services that their property is vacant, nor is there any financial advantage to doing so. As such, current information on the number of empty domestic properties may not be current or complete,” the department said.