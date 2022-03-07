Ukraine war: Tired and unsure of the future, Nadia speaks from the border after fleeing home

Nadia and her brother's cat, as they wait on the Ukrainian side of its border with Poland

Exhausted and unsure of her future, a Ukrainian woman who studied in Northern Ireland has told of her journey fleeing the country.

Nadia Dobrianska left her home city of Kyiv following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago and took refuge with her family in the countryside.

She delayed leaving the country entirely at the time as her elderly parents are suffering from poor health, however with missiles beginning to rain down on residential houses in a nearby town, her hand was forced.

Nadia, who speaks fluent Irish and studied in Belfast, has been on the road since this with her parents, her cousin’s wife and their three-month-old son. She’s currently at the Polish border, where many terrified citizens are trying to cross over.

Nadia is also accompanied by her brother’s cat, as he is fighting alongside his neighbours and cannot care for it.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Nadia said her journey so far has been tiresome and extremely stressful.

She said: “We are currently about 5km from the border, but there are kilometres of queues ahead of us and behind us. We spent all of last night in the queue. We started early on Saturday and didn’t get too far by sunset because there are checkpoints everywhere and huge queues of traffic on the roads.

“There are curfews and we have also be warned not to drive at night for our safety.

“It’s exhausting. My parents are worried about going further, what we’re going to do and where we are going to live. My mother is overcome with anxiety at times. We have plenty of food and the car is warm at least. The first night, we reached out to a hotline that has been set up and spent the night in a school in a village that is serving as a shelter.

“There were a few families there from the east of Ukraine who are on the move now, and I heard them say they knew they were going to be next [to be targeted by the Russians]. I have family in that part of the country and I was speaking to my aunt and telling her to leave, because villages are being demolished and people are being exterminated.”

There was anger after Vladimir Putin’s regime tabled a ceasefire proposal that would give safe passage to allow civilians to flee key cities to go to Russia and its ally, Belarus. The move was branded “cynical” and “immoral” and, on monday afternoon, there were reports that some of these escaped routes had been mined.

Nadia and her family hope to cross over the border by Monday night. She said she will spend some time in Poland, but is unsure what the future holds.

“I have a friend in Krakow in Poland where I can stay for a week and then I’ll see,” she said.

“The whole journey has just been incredibly stressful so far. I have know idea what is going to happen. I didn’t know I would have to spend 48 hours at the border, so that shows there is a huge influx of people trying to leave. I am hoping we will finish our journey tonight.

“It’s been slow on the Ukrainian side of the border as most of our border guards are busy fighting the war, so there is a shortage there, but I would pray that they’re prepared on the Polish side of the border as around a million have already made their way across.

“I have friends in the Republic of Ireland, so I hope I can go there eventually.”