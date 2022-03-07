Ukrainian dancer based in NI launches fundraiser for critical medical supplies in her homeland

A Ukrainian dancer currently based in Northern Ireland has launched a fundraising campaign to provide medical supplies in her war-torn homeland.

Ksenia Zsikhotska, former RTE Dancing with the Stars Ireland professional, is working on numerous performing arts programmes for young performers across Northern Ireland.

Given the acute humanitarian crisis created by the Russian invasion, she decided to support Ukraine Charity, which is now fundraising for emergency medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals.

The funds will be used to procure medicines and medical equipment from UK and European suppliers.

Donations have already been used to purchase trauma treatment packages, and the list of others essentials to be supplied is growing rapidly.

The current focus is on securing first aid supplies such as portable ventilators, patient monitors, defibrillators, ultrasound diagnostic devices and emergency surgery equipment.

Ksenia has been directly impacted by the tragic circumstances. Her entire immediate family and many friends reside in Ukraine.

She has collaborated with John Nolan, current pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars to produce a video in County Down to raise much needed funds for the people of Ukraine.

Relatives and friends live in the west of Ukraine which has remained largely unaffected thus far and Ksenia feels “fortunate” in that regard.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: “I am completely devastated and heartbroken by what's happening and I hope that through my fundraising efforts I am able to make a difference to my homeland.

“My aunties, uncles, cousins and their kids are all there. Pretty much all of my immediate family.

“It’s scary because they are in a suburban village at the minute so they moved out of the main city, Ivano Frankivsk, which was targeted as well in one of the first bombings.

“People are constantly trying to move from the east to the west and we’re constantly trying to help friends from Odessa.

“It is my family’s homeland, people don’t want to leave, they just want to fight. The ones who have left have just left to the borders, and they will come back to rebuild the country.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to leave and of course people who can’t defend themselves leave and go to safety. But the majority do want to head back because it’s their love and we’re not going to give up easily.

“Together we are strong and we will make a change. Slava Ukarini.”

Ksenia moved from Ukraine to London with her mother when she was six and a half years old.

In recent years, she has spent time touring around the UK and Ireland with ex-Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck she teamed up with talented young dancers at the Just Stage It Academy in Carryduff where they are putting on productions.

Ksenia desperately wants to support her country to help families and hopes the video will help raise awareness.

The dance is performed to a traditional Ukrainian song. Ksenia produced the video to express her emotions the way she knows best, through the medium of dance, and to shed light on what she described as an “awful situation”.

You can donate by visiting the JustGiving website and searching for ‘Ksenia's No To War’ campaign which has raised over £2,000 already.