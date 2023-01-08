Ukrainian exiles mark Christmas in their traditional way with a big thank you to people of Belfast

Ukrainians have held a special festive celebration in north Belfast to mark the Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered in the Girdwood Community Hub, including refugees and sponsors who aided them.

The day was an expression of thanks to local people who helped those who fled the Russian invasion.

It featured concerts in English and Ukrainian, the sale of handmade jewellery, and traditional dress and food.

Funds were also raised to send medical aid to Ukraine.

Sasha Petrova, from Kyiv, explained a typical Christmas in her homeland.

“On Christmas Eve, we would have one spoon of kutya (ceremonial meal of grains), and then all of the dishes we prepare,” she said.

“We celebrate with vegetarian food from the 6th and 7th of January. After the 7th we would have some meat, fish, not vegetarian food. This is why we prepare before the 6th of January and sit with all of our family at the table.

“Also, we use a candle, like a ritual; we have one spoon of kutya and eat all of our dishes and spend time with family. It means we will be healthier or have more money in the future.”

Sasha said her first Christmas here was a bittersweet one.

“It was a quiet Christmas Eve, we were only with our family, we didn’t go anywhere. It was nice but we miss some parts of our family,” she said.

“We had a big table with all of our family — now it is only a small part. I was a little bit sad. I am happy to be here and celebrate in the quiet.”

Organiser Kateryna Zaichyk said: “The idea of the event is a big thank you to everyone who opened the door for refugees. The idea is to give some joy to families and Ukrainians who are in Northern Ireland. I hope everyone will enjoy it.​

“Everyone hopes that 2023 will bring us more happiness, and the war will be ending. Because it is not right. To believe that in the 21st century that this is happening is an absolute nightmare.”

Kateryna Zaichyk

Yulia Pristupa said: “I am making jewellery, I decided to make some Ukrainian themed jewellery, which actually went very good.

“We have paintings and we have T-shirts with original prints. Also, there are books and handmade flowers.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for ambulances for Ukraine.”

The chairman of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland, Oleg Shenkaruk, said: “The Ukrainian community has organised this event to celebrate Christmas, to celebrate New Year.

“What it means is that we want to say thank you to Northern Ireland citizens who actually done a big job to support Ukrainians who have fled.

“It is great to see so many people who have supported Ukraine, supported Ukrainians. Giving them houses, food, help them to find peace... so actually, it is a big event for all of us.

“With the Housing Executive’s new programme for integration for Ukrainians, it is much easier to get jobs and socialise, to find new friends and raise children while they wait for the end of the war.”