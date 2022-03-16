Ukrainian refugee scheme: Vital that sponsors in Northern Ireland are properly checked, warns anti-slavery expert

More than half of the 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing war have crossed into neighbouring Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

A former director of the world’s oldest international human rights organisation has warned that the UK’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ refugee scheme will only work successfully if sponsors offering accommodation are thoroughly “vetted and background checked”.

Aidan McQuade was the chief of Anti-Slavery International for 11 years. Originally from south Armagh, on Tuesday he hosted a webinar aimed at helping humanitarian workers identify risks relating to human trafficking.

“Every conflict that you ever see has always got trafficking associated with it. Very often, the trafficking isn’t addressed, so people who are war displaced are very vulnerable to abuse, either through forced labour or sexual exploitation,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“If you’re looking at the refugee crisis of Ukraine, they’re mostly women and children. Many of them have been traumatised and impoverished. There’s already reports of children going missing.”

On Monday, the UK Government launched a website for its scheme which will allow people here to open up their homes to Ukrainian refugees. Political leaders in Northern Ireland have urged local people to sign up, with some suggesting that they themselves will get involved.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said that security checks must be carried out to ensure that “the people in Ukraine are who they say they are”, but also said checks must be placed to prevent “those who might be intent on exploitation [here] from abusing the system”.

Mr McQuade is adamant that checks on those offering accommodation here should be the top priority, but is cynical that they will be up to the best standards. He stressed checks are particularly necessary for “unaccompanied children so that they do not end up in the houses of child abusers”.

He further referenced a report by the Irish Examiner which found that a landlord in Co Clare recently offered a property to any “slim Ukrainian woman”, with the prospective tenant being asked to share photos before being provided with the location’s address.

“That’s human trafficking straight away,” the Armagh native added. He also believes the Government has created “a hostile environment for all migrants” which is why he says he doesn’t know if the refugee relief scheme is going to work in Britain.

“Certainly Scotland and Wales seem to be trying to do their best to make it work,” he continued, and said he was “putting it mildly” when adding it is “unfortunate” there is no functioning Executive currently in Northern Ireland to “do the same”.

“But the impulses of the majority of people across Ireland — north, south, Catholic, Protestant and dissenter — is to do what we can,” Mr McQuade said.

“One should not allow the desire to do something make us forget about the safeguards that we should have in place, because there are going to be some people in the midst of all of this, who are going to be looking at exploiting the opportunity for their own nefarious ends in terms of abusing vulnerable women and children.”

He noted that “real risks will arise three to six months from now”, when refugees and asylum seekers who have become settled might start looking for jobs and find themselves exploited through cheap or forced labour, “which is certainly a risk for people at the more precarious end of the economic spectrum”.