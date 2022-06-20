Ukrainian students offered free places on Queen’s University Belfast science research programme

A science research programme at Queen’s University Belfast is being offered to Ukrainian students for free this summer.

The opportunity has been made available for 14 learners as part of a collaboration between the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine (WWIEM) and Professor Alex Zholos at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The iENGAGE programme, now in its second year, aims to provide undergraduate and MSc students from 29 different countries experience in world-class research, technical training, and transferrable skills over the course of six-weeks.

Professor Zholos said that he was “delighted” to see his students participate in the program.

“We are proud of our students who not only keep demonstrating excellence in studying their disciplines in the current difficult situation but are also motivated to spend their summer months in such a productive way.

“I hope that our students will see for themselves the strong international support for Ukraine that exists in Northern Ireland.”

Queen’s Professor Jose Bengoechea, the Director of WWIEM, described the programme as an “excellent opportunity for international students and local students to work together remotely on scientific projects here in WWIEM”

“We are very happy to have some Ukrainian students involved this year, which will enrich the iENGAGE programme for 2022” he added.

iENGAGE coordinators Dr. Guilherme Costa and Dr. Derek Brazil commented, “It was very important for us to provide an opportunity for Ukrainian students to participate … we are delighted that we could work with Professor Zholos to facilitate these students this year.”

The iENGAGE programme and WWIEM is now an official destination for Ukrainian students on the #ScienceForUkraine initiative - a community group of volunteer students and research scientists from academic institutions in Europe and around the world.

The initiative’s mission is to collect information about support opportunities for students and researchers directly affiliated to an academic institution in Ukraine.

Queen’s University had formally suspended its links with universities in Russia across research, education and teaching in March of this year.

President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, had said: “Queen’s University is taking this unprecedented step in response to the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine which represents a significant challenge to humanity, integrity, and academic freedom, values we hold dear as a University.

“We continue to be committed to fostering international research engagement across the globe but we stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and take this decision in support of our colleagues affected by this conflict.”