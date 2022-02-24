Ukrainian woman living in Co Armagh calls on Northern Ireland public to join vigil for her home country at Belfast City Hall

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A Ukrainian woman now living in Co Armagh has called on the support of people in Northern Ireland, as Russia’s invasion of her home country continues.

Iuliia Wilson moved to Portadown seven years ago after marrying a local man, whom she has started a local organic fruit and vegetable business with.

She and her friend, Kateryna Zaichyk - also a Ukrainian native now living in Lurgan - are calling on members of the public across NI to attend their ‘Peace For Ukraine’ rally outside Belfast City Hall at 6pm on Friday evening.

“With the help of all the media, we want to spread the word to gather more people, as we are not only looking for Ukrainian people,” Iuliia told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We are looking for support from the people of Northern Ireland because this won’t just affect Ukraine. This war is against democracy throughout the world.

“My main point is just to drive more attention to the rally, for people to join us and stand with Ukraine. The world must hear our voices. This is the concern of everyone.”

Speaking emotionally, Iuliia added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she hasn’t been home for two years, “and now it’s even more terrifying” as she doesn’t know when she will next get to see her loved ones back in Ukraine.

Originally from the Donbas region of the eastern European country, she said: “My family is just 90km from the border with the occupied territory, but troops are moving in their direction.

“Around 40km away, there’s already shooting and they are just prepared to go into underground facilities to keep themselves safe.

“My worst fears and worries have all come true. Up until the last moment, I never would have thought that Russian people would go up against their ‘friend’ country.

“We are the same people, we share so much in common, I would never have thought that the Russian government would do this.”

The step-mum of one believes sanctions imposed by the UK government in light of Russian President Vladmir Putin’s full-blown invasion “should have been placed long, long ago”.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested Vladimir Putin could face war crimes charges, after announcing the "largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen".

They include pushing to end Russia’s use of the Swift international payment systems, freezing assets of all major Russian banks, limiting cash held by Russian nationals in UK banks and sanctioning more than 100 individuals and entities.

Iuliia further thinks that many “Russian people don’t really know what is happening” as “the Russian media is filtering everything”.

“There’s lots of Russian people who do not want war. We’re calling on them as well to bring peace,” continued Iuliia.

“The Russian government has unleashed a war against my home country by justifying the attack with lies around the world and pushing lies in Russia to justify the killing of innocent Ukrainian people.

“I have fears for my family and friends who face this war, with terrifying messages and calls coming from all over Ukraine of what really is happening that's not being published in the mainstream media. Missiles, bombs, the Russian army and militants from Russia are killing innocent people.

“We are calling on the people of Northern Ireland to stand with us at a special vigil calling for peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine at City Hall from 6pm on Friday evening.”

You can find more details about the rally on the Peace For Ukraine Facebook page here.