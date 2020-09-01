UK's new top civil servant Simon Case tried to solve Irish border issue

Big job: Simon Case looks set to be named the UK’s new top civil servant

A former private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge - previously tasked with solving the Irish border issue during the Brexit talks - is reportedly set to be named the UK's new top civil servant.

Simon Case, who was made permanent secretary at 10 Downing Street earlier this year, will be announced as the Cabinet Secretary today, according to the Financial Times.

Mr Case spent almost two years working as William's right-hand man before temporarily moving to Number 10 earlier this year to assist with the coronavirus response.

His expected promotion to Cabinet Secretary comes after Sir Mark Sedwill announced he would step down from the post amid reports of clashes with Boris Johnson's chief adviser. Dominic Cummings was reported to have been unimpressed by the response of the Cabinet Office to the coronavirus outbreak, telling aides a "hard rain is coming" for the Civil Service.

Government sources declined to comment on the reports, but a Cabinet Office spokesman said: "An official announcement on the new Cabinet Secretary will be made on Tuesday, September 1."

The Cambridge University history graduate, who undertook a PhD in political history at Queen Mary University in London, also served as David Cameron's principal private secretary when he was Prime Minister and his successor Theresa May during 2015-17.

He took up the role with Mr Cameron after serving as director of strategy at the intelligence organisation GCHQ.

Before he began working for William, in July 2018, he was Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the EU. Mr Case led a team of key officials working on arguably the most challenging issue facing the department - the Irish border question.