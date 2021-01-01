Ulster 71: How Northern Ireland's half-centenary was marked

Celebrating Northern Ireland's centenary has, perhaps predictably, divided opinion. So, how was the 50th anniversary marked? Don Anderson, who covered it for BBC NI, reports

Anniversaries can be one of the curses of a history-obsessed society. Amid uncomfortable political rumblings, evidenced already by controversy involving merely a portrait of a poet, the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis welcomed plans for a Centenary Forum and Historical Advisory Panel as part of the Government's plans to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland.