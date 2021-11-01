Ulster and Ireland rugby player David Tweed laid to rest in Ballymoney

The funeral has taken place of former Ulster and Irish rugby international David Tweed, who died in a road crash near Dunseverick, Co Antrim last Thursday.

The service for the 61-year-old, who served as a councillor in Ballymena for the DUP and TUV, was held in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney with burial at Dunloy Presbyterian Graveyard.

His coffin was carried by members of the Orange Order wearing collarettes.

Mr Tweed had previously survived a road crash that took place around 30 years ago.

He made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

On Friday night tributes were paid by members of the TUV and DUP, and from within the rugby world.

Jim Neilly, the BBC rugby and boxing commentator, said Mr Tweed’s politics “were not encouraged, but were tolerated”, adding: “He wore his heart on his sleeve.

“His heart wouldn’t have been an Irish heart… But purely as a rugby player he believed passionately in playing for Ulster,” he stressed.

“Not that he didn’t play his heart out for Ireland. It was very bizarre for him; a staunch Ulsterman, Orangeman, it must have been a shock for him standing in Lansdowne Road surrounded by thousands of people belting out the Irish anthem. And him not knowing a word of it.

"But he wouldn’t have been the only Ulster player to be in that position.”

After hanging up his rugby boots, Tweed embarked on a career in politics, initially with the DUP before he defected to the TUV after the late Ian Paisley entered into power-sharing with Sinn Fein in 2007.

Mr Tweed was also involved in the Harryville dispute when loyalists picketed a Catholic church in Ballymena.

In 2012, Mr Tweed was convicted on child sex abuse charges — quashed in 2016 after he served four years of an eight-year sentence.