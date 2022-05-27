Ulster Carpets awarded royal seal of approval ahead of Jubilee celebrations

Nick Coburn CBE, group managing director and Joyce McIvor, Contract sales director for UK and Ireland, mark the news that Ulster Carpets have been granted a Royal Warrant by the Queen.

Portadown-based Ulster Carpets has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by the Queen ahead of next weekend’s platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The accolade is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Queen.

The company, which is celebrating their 85th anniversary in business next year, tweeted on Thursday that it was an “honour” to receive the award during the platinum Jubilee year.

Nick Coburn CBE, Group Managing Director, said: “To receive the Royal Warrant in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year is a real honour.

“This achievement has taken several years of dedicated work by our staff and it further underpins the huge success and progression of Ulster Carpets, particularly as we look forward to celebrating our 85th anniversary next year.”

Nick said one of the key reasons behind their success is “that we are the only fully integrated manufacturer of woven carpet operating entirely in the UK.”

“From sourcing the highest quality wool and spinning and dyeing the yarn through to the bespoke design and weaving of our luxury carpets, we have complete control over every step,” he said.

“We are continuing a significant investment programme to create and secure jobs in the UK, which will grow our business across the world.”

To mark this year’s Jubilee, the Northern Ireland Office have launched a competition for primary school children to design a rug, which will be manufactured by Ulster Carpets before being presented to The Queen.

Ulster Carpets are also continuing to work closely with the Royal Household to develop designs for Royal Residences.

Luxury hotels ranging from The Savoy and Claridge’s in London through to The Drake, Chicago, InterContinental Paris Le Grand and Burj Al Arab in Dubai all feature custom designed carpet manufactured by Ulster Carpets.

They have also counted Cunard’s world-famous Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria among their prestigious marine portfolio that also includes Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer - trademarked as ‘the most luxurious ship ever built’.