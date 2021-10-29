Ulster Folk and Transport Museum hit by 28% drop in visitors over last decade

MLA calls for fresh thinking in effort to improve footfall at ‘fantastic venue’

Visitor numbers at the attraction in Cultra have been steadily decreasing for years

Footfall at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum has dropped by more than a quarter in the last decade.

It comes after a trying time for museums and other venues.

However, figures show visitor numbers at the attraction in Cultra have been steadily decreasing for years.

The Ulster Folk Museum opened in 1958 as an educational venue focusing on rural life in the pre-1920s, and it merged with the Belfast Transport Museum in 1967.

It features a range of authentic period shops and buildings, and costumed guides take visitors on a journey back in time.

From weaving to blacksmithing, there are a variety of demonstrations and activities taking place each day.

The transport section of the attraction tells the story of transport and social change over the years, and a new exhibition — The Museum of Innovation — recently opened.

Concerns: DUP MLA Stephen Dunne. Credit: Presseye

According to the Department for Communities, in 2011/12 the museum attracted 206,790 visitors. By 2019/20 this figure was 148,833 — a drop of 28%.

Due to the pandemic, museums and other exhibition spaces had to close their doors.

For the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, this resulted in footfall dropping to 13,243 in 2020/21.

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said it was disappointing visitor numbers had decreased over recent years at what he described as a “fantastic venue offering huge opportunities” given its close proximity to Belfast. “As we seek to rebuild after the Covid pandemic, it is perhaps a chance to look at a fresh programme of events which can help bring visitors to the museum,” he said.

“In the past there have been rare breed shows, vintage bus rally events, and the Cultra hill climb event was hugely popular with many motorsport enthusiasts and showcased our rich history on display in the Transport Museum.

“The Folk and Transport Museum is an undervalued resource even amongst local people here, but it also offers a fantastic visitor experience for cruise ship visitors for example to sample something of what Northern Ireland was like in the past.

“Re-energising previously successful events alongside new ideas can not only attract in new visitors, but offer a great reason for people to return time and again to all our museums.”

National Museums NI chief executive Kathryn Thomson said the past decade had seen a period of significant development across the tourism sector, and a welcome increase in the range of things for people to see and do.

“This has coincided with a period of rapid technological change, and together these factors have increased competition for consumers’ attention and leisure time,” she added.

“We are acutely aware that to keep pace with these changes we need to continually invest in both our infrastructure and visitor experience across all of our museums.

“We’ve recently published our new corporate strategy, which includes our ambitions to further develop both the Ulster Folk Museum and the Ulster Transport Museum. "

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Department continues to actively support the museums sector through its sponsorship and funding of its Arms-Length Bodies, National Museums NI and the Northern Ireland Museums Council.”