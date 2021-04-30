Ulster fry price rises for first time in three years

The cost of Northern Ireland’s favourite breakfast has risen by 1.7% in a year.

Brexit, weather patterns and lockdown have been blamed for the first increase in the price of an Ulster fry in three years.

The cost of Northern Ireland’s favourite breakfast has risen by 1.7% in a year, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey’s Ulster Fry Index.

It now costs 6.5% more than in 2015 and 23% more than in 2008, during the last recession.

The price of sausages has risen by 5.1% and butter 3.7%, with Brexit blamed for part of that.

At 15%, the steepest rise was in the price of price of tomatoes, triggered by a long winter and a poor harvest.

On the other hand, however, the cost of eggs was down 7% thanks to an oversupply caused by a collapse in demand in the hospitality sector.

Mr Ramsey, who has compiled the index for 13 years, said it highlighted the importance of the agri-food sector.

"The Ulster Fry Index is intended to be a way to engage consumers in economics and to help communicate what’s happening with indicators like inflation," he added.

"It is also a way of highlighting the important role of our agri-food sector, which brings us our bacon, eggs, butter and much more, and to create understanding of how the economics of the agri-food sector work.

"Previously, we had two consecutive years of falls in the index, perhaps helping ease the pressure on consumers’ pockets.

"But that trend didn’t continue for a third year due to some of the challenges that have been experienced in the last 12 months.

"As the food supply chain grappled with the impact of Covid-19, it faced increased costs, and these increased costs will have found their way into the prices of the goods we buy.

"On the other hand, with the hospitality sector shuttered for a prolonged period of time, this led to an oversupply of eggs, which has seen prices go down."

He also insisted that farmers were not profiting from the increase in prices, with the hike being offset by rises in the cost of feed, fertiliser and fuel.

"The likelihood is that the prices consumers pay for a range of food items will continue to rise," Mr Ramsey said.

"But with improved farm prices, particularly in milk and beef, it’s likely this year will show an improvement in both farm income and farm profit."

Ulster Bank added: "Once the Northern Ireland Protocol is implemented in full, it is anticipated that the additional costs of more bureaucracy will result in higher food prices."

Sausages are at the heart of one of the disputes around the protocol, with rules on the importation of processed meat meaning sausages from Great Britain would have been banned from Northern Ireland after July.

However, Westminster unilaterally extended grace periods until October in the hope that some checks can be renegotiated.

Prices in the Ulster Fry Index are based on the latest figures from the Official for National Statistics’ Retail Prices Index.