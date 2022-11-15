Ulster Hospital clinician fears ‘another storm coming’ after extreme pressure in emergency department

A senior clinician at the Ulster Hospital has described fearing “another storm coming” in the emergency department, after the hospital faced “extreme pressure” on Monday.

Dr Sean McGovern, a consultant in emergency medicine, confirmed there are 85 patients in the department and 63 awaiting admission.

While this is an improvement on the previous evening when the South Eastern Health Trust said that 164 patients are in the emergency department, Dr McGovern said it is difficult for staff to begin the morning with “essentially three wards of patients” waiting.

“It was obviously a very challenging situation for staff and patients. This has been a gradual build up of problems over time,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“We are in a slightly better situation this morning that there are 85 patients in the department but there are 63 patients awaiting admission and that is an uncomfortable experience for them and a challenging situation for staff starting the morning with essentially three wards of patients in our cubicles.

“Capacity across the system is being challenged and there is a combination of enough beds and flow through those beds. Unfortunately, there are not the community packages there.”

Northern Ireland has faced days of headlines surrounding emergency department pressures.

The Belfast Trust confirmed an elderly patient died while sitting in a chair waiting for treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday night.

At the time she was in a sub-waiting area of the ‘majors’ section of the emergency department.

It is not known whether a decision had been made to admit the woman, or whether any delay in being seen contributed to the death.

Meanwhile, at the weekend a health chief said that the doors of Antrim Area Hospital were closed to new admissions on Saturday night after conditions had become unsafe.

A major incident was declared when a high number of critically ill patients arrived in quick succession at the Co Antrim hospital, prompting the decision to temporarily close the doors to new admissions.

Dr McGovern said Northern Ireland is in for a “very troublesome winter” and said the signs for the pressure had been signalled “for some time”.

“There has been a capacity issue and bed trolley waits well over 20 years,” he added.

“Now we have reached a critical phase. This morning walking round the department it felt like the storm had passed for tonight, but we know there is another storm coming.”

In a statement on Monday evening, the Department of Health said they are “deeply concerned about the situation” in hospitals.

“The fundamental reality is that we have a serious mismatch between demand for care and the capacity of the system to provide it,” they added.

“We need everyone across society to support our health service in every way they can.

“Hospitals do not have unlimited capacity and it is imperative that when patients have been deemed medically fit they leave the hospital setting.”