Ulster Hospital emergency department under ‘extreme pressure’

South Eastern Trust issue warning after Dundonald hospital under “extreme pressure”

More than 82 patients are awaiting admission to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, with more than 50 awaiting admission.

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has therefore appealed to people not to attend their emergency department – which is under “extreme pressure” - unless their condition is life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the hospital made the appeal on their social media channels.

The South Eastern Trust warned of lengthy waits if those attending do not have life-threatening injuries.

They are also signposting patients to other services on their website which says: “Knowing what to do in an emergency can be difficult and stressful; however, it is vital to choose well in order to receive the right care at the right time and save lives.

“There are different healthcare services available to help you find the right expert care to treat your condition.

“For minor, short term conditions, you can self-care or ask a pharmacist for advice. Emergency services deal with serious medical needs where there is a serious risk to life or your health.”