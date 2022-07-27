Ulster Hospital under ‘immense pressure’ on Wednesday morning with 65 patients awaiting admission

The Ulster Hospital is currently under what is described as “immense pressure” on Wednesday morning, with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust urging those waiting to “be patient”.

They said 92 patients are currently in the emergency department and 65 are awaiting admission to the facility.

In a social media post they added: “We’re doing as much as we can and ask that you be patient with our staff.”

They advised that anyone seeking medical treatment should only attend the emergency department if it is an urgent condition in need of immediate treatment.

A spokesperson said anyone seeking non-urgent treatment should ask a pharmacist for advice or administer self-care if possible.

"Emergency services deal with serious medical needs where there is a serious risk to life or your health,” they added.

It comes after two health trusts on Tuesday warned of long wait times at their emergency departments.

The Northern Trust said 94 people were waiting in the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital and said the hospital was at “full capacity” as of 8.30am, with 66 patients also awaiting a bed at the site.

Meanwhile, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said both their EDs at Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals are “extremely busy with large numbers of patients awaiting admission”.

"Please only attend if your condition is urgent or life threatening. If your condition is less urgent, you may face a long wait,” they said.