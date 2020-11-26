Ulster Human Rights Watch calls for La Mon bombing inquiry

A human rights group has demanded a public inquiry into the IRA's La Mon bombing 42 years ago, in which 12 people were killed and 30 injured.

Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHWR) went to Stormont earlier this week to present a massive dossier to the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis six years after one of his predecessors Theresa Villiers rejected a call for an inquiry, claiming there was insufficient evidence.

But the UHRW say their new 7,300-word dossier includes fresh evidence about the IRA bomb team that reinforces the calls for an inquiry.

The organisation's advocacy manager Axel Schmidt says official documents have been found which identify a number of the terrorists behind the firebomb attack in February 1978, one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles. He says documents held by the Public Record Office include bombers' names and nicknames that have been redacted.

The UHRW call for the public inquiry has been backed by 15 La Mon survivors and victims in Wales, Canada, England and Northern Ireland who say all they want is closure.

Billy McDowell, whose late wife Lily was one of the most seriously burnt of the victims, said: "I am backing this call all the way.

"We have been demanding an inquiry for decades but our demands have all been rejected.

"It's as if we don't matter.

"But I won't give up my fight.

"I'm aware that what is in the dossier makes for disturbing reading.

"But all we want is the truth to establish who ordered, planned and carried out the bombing on a dinner organised by the Irish Collie Club.

"My wife Lily went to her grave seven years ago without getting the answers she had campaigned for but this won't go away."

It's understood that the dossier says that the only man ever convicted in connection with the bombing, Robert Murphy, named his accomplices in interviews with detectives but the suspects weren't arrested.

It's also believed that it claims the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) in their Review Summary Report into the bombing concealed the names of the suspects - including the identity of the man who planted the lethal device.

Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams was one of 25 people arrested shortly after the bombing but he was released without charge.

The former Strangford DUP MP Iris Robinson used parliamentary privilege in 2003 to name Mr Adams as a "key organiser of the atrocity" but he has always denied the allegations, and rejected claims, reportedly repeated in the dossier, that he was the IRA's Chief of Staff.

An 81-page HET report was branded a 'whitewash' by the La Mon families. They said that important police documents relating to the original RUC investigation were missing including interviews with IRA members.

Earlier this week Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party wrote a joint letter to Brandon Lewis demanding a public inquiry into the loyalist murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Yesterday on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, his son John Finucane MP denied his family has elevated its pain above that of other families.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the Dail yesterday the Finucanes have the "full weight" of his government behind their call for a public inquiry.