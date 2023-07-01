Ulster Rugby chief says new Kingspan 3G pitch is key to future success

Pitch plan approved this week despite local objections

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie has said a new 3G pitch at Kingspan Stadium is key to the financial and sporting sustainability of the province.

Belfast City Council this week approved the 3G pitch plans despite complaints over the “outdated” use of microplastics.

Members of the council’s planning committee approved an application from Ulster Rugby to replace its existing natural grass rugby pitch at Kingspan Stadium with a new 3G surface, and conduct associated under-pitch drainage and other site works.

Seventeen councillors voted in favour - while two councillors, one from the Green Party, and one from the SDLP - voted against it.

The council received 46 objections and one letter of support on the application.

Objectors raised a series of issues, including the potential impact of microplastics on the natural environment and wildlife, rubber infill impacts on the ecosystem, wildlife and human health, the use of potentially hazardous materials, and stated that no biodiversity checklist was submitted with the application.

Objectors also flagged the potential impact of wash-off chemicals used on pitch, and highlighted potential negative effects on the Loop River.

Morris Orr, representative for a 130 member Ravenhill residents’ organisation, told the committee: “We are in no way against stadium improvements, which are designed to be commercially viable and to allow the team to compete with the best in Europe.”

He said no biodiversity check had been submitted with this application, and added that it was still too early to say whether an EU vote in April to place wide-ranging restrictions on microplastics would have implications to Northern Ireland.

Read more Wave of environmental objections to Ulster Rugby plan to replace natural pitch with 3G

He suggested Ulster Rugby use organic rather than granular infill, stating it “will biodegrade and would negate any risk or concern about plastics overnight.”

He said: “We remain unconvinced that toxic residues, including carcinogenic PAHs, which recognised studies indicate wash off rubber infill, will not be discharged into the Loop River.”

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie told the committee: “This is an extremely important project for us that is central to our financial and sporting sustainability.

“As the governing body for the sport in the province, we have the responsibility to manage and develop a playing surface at our home ground which allows for the development and progression of our senior men and women along with our affiliated schools and clubs.

“Kingspan is not only the home of Ulster Rugby, but also the home of rugby in Ulster, and to that end it is a huge asset in growing participation in our sport, and helping us develop a pathway of homegrown talent. This is only made possible with the provision of a state-of-the-art playing surface with suitable capacity and durability.”

Mr Petrie added: “We are considering all options available to us, including hybrid and grass installations. We have also employed experts in the field to provide guidance and direction in our project design to ensure we address and alleviate any risks or concerns.

“We are aware there have been objections and some concerns, particularly in relation to flood risk and environmental impact, however all issues raised have been addressed fully.”

Green councillor Áine Groogan said: “My concern is about microplastics. We are aware of a proposed ban that is coming down the line from the EU. What consideration has Ulster rugby given that, in terms of the long term sustainability of the proposal?

“It strikes me that they are putting in outdated material, and will have to replace it in a few years anyway.”

Other issues raised by objectors include HGV traffic impact upon old foundations in residential areas, its impact upon school children walking, and impact upon wildlife, trees and hedges. A traffic management plan was said to be “not clear”

Objectors also allege a lack of notification given to residents and a lack of information and understanding from Ulster Rugby regarding the local ecosystem.

Council officers thus far have recommended that elected representatives approve the plan.

The planning report states: “The proposal would not adversely impact on amenity, (while) traffic related concerns would be temporary in nature in association with the construction process and therefore have a limited impact.

“The proposed scale, form, massing, design and materials proposed are considered acceptable and will not adversely impact on local character. The scale and character of the proposed works would be reasonably expected at a sports facility of this nature..

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Shared Environmental Services responded to the council and offered no objection to the Ulster Rugby application.

Statutory consultees DFI Roads, Historic Environment Division, NI Water, the Rivers Agency and Environmental Health previously offered no objections to the proposal.