Ulster Rugby refuses to be drawn on Kingspan sponsorship criticism from Grenfell victims’ group

Ulster Rugby has refused to be drawn on criticism from a group representing survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower tragedy over its Kingspan sponsorship.

The club announced on Wednesday that it had agreed an extension to its on-shirt deal with the Cavan-based building materials firm.

Back in 2017, 72 people died in a fire at the west London tower block. One of Kingspan's products were used on the building.

An inquiry into the blaze previously heard evidence criticising the firm's business practices, but Kingspan insisted its K15 insulation product made up just 5% of the insulation used in Grenfell's construction and it was used without its recommendation.

Kingspan also said the exterior cladding on Grenfell, which it did not make, was found by the inquiry to be the "principal reason" for the rapid spread of the fire.

In a statement on Wednesday Ulster Rugby confirmed the contract extension.

"Ulster Rugby has agreed a one-year extension to Kingspan’s on-shirt sponsorship which will see Kingspan remain on the Senior Men’s jersey, and selected leisurewear, for the upcoming season," it said.

“The Irish-owned business has an existing 10-year contract with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season for the naming rights of Kingspan Stadium."

In a statement, the Grenfell United committee said: “Today’s announcement shows an absolute disrespect for all those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

“We have met with Jonny Petrie (Ulster Rugby chief executive) and his team multiple times during their previous sponsorship deal.

“We urged him and the board to cut all ties with Kingspan, including sharing with them a large file of evidence from the public inquiry.

“This same evidence was enough for Mercedes to cut ties with Kingspan for their Formula One team in 2021.

“Instead, Ulster Rugby have decided to disregard these facts, and not just cut previous ties, but to extend their deal.”

The group also urged Ulster Rugby supporters to join them in demanding the club reverse its decision.

When asked by this newspaper for a response to Grenfell United's criticism, a spokesperson said they had no further comment.

Last year, protesters held a demonstration outside Ulster Rugby’s stadium demanding the club sever ties with Kingspan.

A police investigation was also launched earlier this year after graffiti referencing the Grenfell tragedy was daubed on the Kingspan Stadium.