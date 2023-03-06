Ulster Rugby supporters praised for speedy response after fan collapsed at match

The condition of the Ulster fan is not currently known

An Ulster Rugby fan was taken to hospital after a suspected cardiac arrest during the side’s match against Cardiff in Wales on Saturday evening.

A Cardiff Rugby spokesman said the man had fallen down steps in the Cardiff Arms Park stadium.

Spectators reported that he received CPR on the pitch while other fans were kept back.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and his condition is currently unknown.

Ulster Rugby said: “The club is aware that a supporter became unwell at Saturday’s game.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.”

One Welsh fan took to social media following the incident to praise Ulster fans for their fast reaction in alerting officials that the man required medical assistance.

He tweeted: “Really can’t commend the Ulster fans, the stewards and the paramedics enough for their quick thinking and speedy response.

“Was touching seeing the community pull together.”

Another person who was at the United Rugby Championship (URC) match said: “It was a really horrible situation.

“It happened right next to me. I hope the guy is OK but I thought the match would have been stopped.”

“I hope he’s alright, great fans last night. Done Ulster Rugby proud,” another fan said.

Ulster went on to win the URC match 42-20.

The victory means Dan McFarland’s side have retaken third spot in the URC table.

Ulster defeated Cardiff 42-20 on Saturday — © ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

A fourth win in five games in all competitions, the northern province played some bright attacking rugby in a contest that saw backs Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Nathan Doak and Billy Burns all cross the whitewash to wrap up the bonus point before the maul came to the fore late on to provide gloss to the emphatic scoreline.

It is the first time since November that the Ravenhill-based squad have won back-to-back league games.

Head coach McFarland stressed afterwards: “We want to finish second.”

Ulster’s next match will be at home in Belfast against the Bulls on March 25.