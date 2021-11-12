Ulster Rugby take down ‘insensitive’ Armistice Day tweet after criticism from fans

Sponsorship deal picture was snapped at stadium’s war memorial

The tweet by Ulster Rugby was later removed.

Fans have criticised Ulster Rugby for an “insensitive” tweet about a new corporate sponsorship deal that included a photo taken in front of a war memorial on Remembrance Day.

The image was taken in front of the arch at the entrance to Kingspan Stadium that was erected for players killed in First and Second World War.

Supporters of the team also pointed out that the post, which celebrated a deal with German car manufacturer BMW, was shared at 11.03am.

Remembrance Day memorial events are traditionally held at 11am, the same time that hostilities formally ended on November 11, 1918.

The since-deleted tweet stated: “Ulster Rugby can today announce a continued sponsorship deal with @Bavarian_BMW, which will see it remain as the club’s official partner.”

It added that Ulster Rugby players John Cooney, Kieran Treadwell and Billy Burns were on hand to accept official delivery of their new cars.

The post included a link to an article on the team’s website which has also been removed.

Criticism: The DUP’s Joanne Bunting called the Ulster Rugby tweet ‘ill-considered’. Credit: Liam McBurney

Following yesterday’s post, one man wrote: “That is the worst timed post, 11/11 using a memorial pic for German car sponsorship.”

Another said: “Images of the memorial on this day of all days should not be used when highlighting corporate sponsorship. Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to go and have a word with themselves… and furthermore posted at 11.03am — just shocking.”

He added that the fact it was removed merits an apology from Ulster Rugby

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson for Ulster Rugby said: “We would like to decline the opportunity to comment.”

TUV leader Jim Allister, said: “It is important that sensitivity is shown towards Remembrance Day. It is at best off-colour to post an image like this on Remembrance Day.

“It is a time for reflection on the sacrifice paid for the freedoms we all enjoy, not sponsorship deals. Using a war memorial as a backdrop was also unwise.”

The North Antrim MLA added: “Having said all that, the fact that the tweet was pulled suggests that the error was recognised and hopefully lessons have been learned.”

In 2015, Ulster Rugby faced a similar backlash amid allegations of a calculated insult to the war dead.

Some fans and politicians were angry poppies were not worn by players during a match in Wales on Remembrance Sunday. A veterans’ charity accused Ulster Rugby of disgracing itself.

At the time Ulster Rugby defended the absence of a poppy on its shirt saying that several other clubs had not worn them that weekend and pointed to its war memorial and wreath-laying service it holds each year.

East Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting said: “At 11am people were pausing to reflect on the sacrifice of so many for our freedom.

“The war memorial at Ravenhill reflects the fact that no community was untouched.

“What happened was insensitive and ill-considered. I am glad however that Ulster Rugby acted quickly to remove the tweet.”