Ulster-Scots community creates visual tribute to King Charles

Hundreds of volunteers from the Ulster-Scots community have taken part in a spectacular visual tribute to the King ahead of his coronation.

With the crowning just days away, Ulster Scots gathered for an event at Stormont to say: “Lang leeve tha Kynge.”

Those taking part in the Ulster Scots Agency event travelled from all over Northern Ireland and included musicians from pipe, flute, accordion and silver bands; Lambeg drummers, drum majors and dancers from Highland and Scottish Country Dance groups.

Around 600 participants of all ages, drawn from 57 different groups, came together to recreate the new official cypher of King Charles III, which combines the letters C and R (for Charles Rex) and the Roman numeral three (III).

Ulster-Scots Agency chief executive Ian Crozier said: “The coronation is a hugely important milestone in the life of the nation and a first in the lives of many of us due to the extraordinary reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for Ulster-Scots artists to get together and do something memorable for the occasion and we are delighted that so many people chose to get involved. We organised our celebration ahead of the main coronation because so many of those involved will be out with their own bands or groups.”

The display was undertaken a week ago, but the release of the picture was delayed as a mark of respect for a veteran member of the Highland Dance community who passed away.