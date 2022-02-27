Ulster Unionist Party delegation to ‘engage’ on Northern Ireland protocol in Brussels

An Ulster Unionist Party delegation is to head to Brussels on Monday in a bid to "engage” on a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Beattie said his team of politicians plan to “make our case heard wherever it needs to be” and said talking with figures in Europe is “the only way to succeed”.

Last week a Queens University Belfast research poll with fieldwork conducted by LucidTalk found that more than twice as many unionists rate the health service as a more important issue than the protocol.

However, the post-Brexit trading arrangements preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland are deeply unpopular with unionist politicians because they introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While the EU has given concessions on its operation, notably to ease the flow of medicines, these have not satisfied many who oppose it.

An anti-protocol rally held in Portadown and attended by figures including TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, suggested part of the UK had been “annexed” by the arrangement.

Mr Allister criticised the UK for “tough talk over Ukraine” being easier than “meaningful action over the union-dismantling protocol”.

UUP leader Mr Beattie said engagement with the EU is “vital when it comes to the Northern Ireland protocol”.

“I will lead a delegation of Ulster Unionists to Brussels to engage directly with opinion formers and influencers at the heart of the European Union,” he said.

“Unionism has a story to tell and we can win the argument on the protocol, but that will require being prepared to make our case heard wherever it needs to be.

“We may have left the European Union, but it is important that we build relationships there so that unionism is understood and the problems the protocol is causing Northern Ireland are fully grasped.

“The NI protocol is a political problem that requires a political solution and more engagement is the only way to succeed.”

He added: “We will be making our opposition to the protocol clear and showing that we have solutions. We will also be underlining the importance of making progress on the issue of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the challenges it poses to the Belfast Agreement.

“If we as unionists don’t advocate for ourselves, there is no one who is going to do it for us. Instead of turning inwards and bringing down the devolved institutions, we should be confident that our argument is the winning one.”