Ulster Unionist Party nominations for leader to open on Wednesday

Robbie Butler and Doug Beattie appear set to go head to head for the UUP leadership.

Nominations to stand as the new Ulster Unionist Party leader will close on Monday 17 May, according to the party chairman.

Chairman Danny Kennedy said the party met on Tuesday evening to agree a process for the selection of a new party leader following the resignation of Steve Aiken.

The UUP confirmed nominations for the role will open on Wednesday at 9am, with MLA Doug Beattie having already thrown his hat into the ring to stand as the new leader of the party.

He is expected to be joined by the MLA for Lagan Valley, Robbie Butler.

In a statement, Danny Kennedy said: “On behalf of the Party Executive I express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Steve Aiken for his work and commitment as Party Leader.

“His dedication to duty, his integrity and decency has been impeccable. The entire Party wish Steve, his Wife Beth and his family well for the future.

“The Party Executive unanimously agreed the next steps to select Steve`s successor.

“Nominations for the role of Party Leader will open at 9am on Wednesday 12 May 2021 and will close at 12 noon on Monday 17 May 2021.

“After nominations close the situation will be reviewed and a further announcement will be made.”