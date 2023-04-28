‘Ulster Unionist peer says it ‘defies comprehension’ that union flag does not fly from UK government base in NI

Ulster Unionist peer Dennis Rogan has said it “defies comprehension” that the union jack does not fly from the UK government’s headquarters in Northern Ireland.

Erskine House, which is the new location for the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at the corner of Arthur Street and Chichester Street in Belfast, does not currently fly the flag.

In NI, some government buildings are legally restricted to flying the flag on designated days, but Erskine House is not bound by these regulations.

Lord Rogan was recently speaking in a House of Lords debate on the new regulations which, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, changed the designated dates the Union flag should fly from government buildings.

He referenced the fact that many former political leaders had “rightly insisted” over recent weeks that “the Belfast Agreement was about mutual respect.”

He said: “As such, I see no reason why anyone should object to the flying of the Union flag in Northern Ireland, which the Belfast Agreement enshrined as an integral part of the United Kingdom.”

Addressing Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine, he added said: “I ask for an assurance that these regulations will apply to Erskine House, with the Union flag flying proudly above it on designated days as an absolute minimum.

“It defies comprehension that the headquarters of His Majesty’s Government in Northern Ireland does not currently fly the national flag. I hope that the Minister will confirm that it will now fly.”

Responding, Lord Caine said: “I completely share my noble friend Lord Rogan’s aspiration to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and see the Union flag fly in an appropriate place in Erskine House on designated days, if not more.

“I assure him that I will take this issue back, work with my officials and urge them to seek an early resolution of this issue because it is appropriate that the Union flag should fly in some form in that building.”

The Minister added: “As my noble friend will know, when one walks into the building, one sees ‘UK Government’ in large letters and the UK government’s crest is there so, personally, I see no reason why the flag of the United Kingdom should not be there in some form. I will take this issue back and seek a quick resolution.”

At its former headquarters at Stormont House, the NIO displayed the Union flag on designated days.

It said last year it was drafting its own "flag-flying policy" after the new UK government guidance was introduced.

The Belfast Telegraph has approached the NIO for further comment.