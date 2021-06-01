Ulster Unionists and Sinn Fein take top mayoral roles on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council

The new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough will be UUP Alderman Glenn Barr.

The announcement was made following Tuesday’s council AGM.

Alderman Barr replaces the outgoing Lord Mayor, Sinn Fein’s Kevin Savage.

Alderman Barr has represented the Knock Iveagh DEA since 2011 when he was elected to Banbridge District Council, and subsequently the Banbridge DEA in 2014 when elected to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

A former chair of the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee, he is also council’s Veterans Champion on the Veterans Gateway which offers support to veterans and their families.

Speaking in advance of his nomination, Alderman Barr said: “This is a very proud day for me, my wife Andrea, my children Alex, Cody and Billy, and all my family. I want to thank the party for being nominated at a key time in the history of this borough.

“I am very aware that this will be an extremely challenging year for the Lord Mayor’s office as society emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. During my term I will be focusing on enabling recovery, as we navigate a path forward to help rebuild our communities and our economy.

“I have no doubt that council will rise to these challenges and, working together, we will overcome them. I look forward to working with all councillors and officers in this coming year and wish to pay tribute to the outgoing Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillors Kevin Savage and Kyle Savage for their tremendous work during an unprecedented year,” he added.

The Lord Mayor’s chosen charities for the year will be Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The Deputy Lord Mayor will be Sinn Fein Councillor Jackie Donnelly, who was elected in 2019 and represents Armagh DEA.

Councillor Donnelly said: “It is a huge privilege to hold this position and I look forward to working closely with the Lord Mayor to lift our borough after a period of huge change. I would like to thank my fellow party colleagues for the nomination, and I will endeavour to work hard to champion the people, the places and the businesses within our borough during my term.”