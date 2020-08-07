Ulster Unionists rubbish Sinn Fein claim Roselawn a 'cold house for Catholics'

Unionist councillors in East Belfast have hit out at claims Roselawn cemetery and crematorium is a "cold house" for Catholics, saying there has never been a complaint from anyone.

Ulster Unionist Party councillors on Belfast City Council Jim Rodgers and Sonia Copeland have criticised Sinn Fein Councillor Ronan McLaughlin over his comments that Roselawn cemetery is unwelcoming for Roman Catholics.

"There is not a grain of truth in this statement," the two councillors said on Friday.

Last week, Belfast Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin told a Belfast City Council meeting that the city's nationalist and republican community believes that the Roselawn cemetery and crematorium "is not a welcome place for them".

Councillor McLaughlin made the remarks as he requested an additional equality assessment into plans to locate Northern Ireland's second crematorium in Roselawn, close to the existing one.

A second facility for the site is planned, with an estimated cost in the region £18m, and which it's expected will take up to two years to build.

The existing building - which is listed - will be refurbished inside and used by staff.

At a meeting of the council's strategic policy and resources committee meeting, Councillor McLaughlin said: "What we have seen recently in Roselawn is the display of what can only be described as a hate banner that was very sectarian in nature.

"Me and my party colleagues have had people contacting us, families of recently deceased people, who are concerned about Roselawn.

"There is a perception within the Catholic, nationalist, republican community that Roselawn is not a welcome place for them. It's our job to address that."

"We have even spoken to staff members working at Roselawn who are trying to get more information from the council and who are worried about going into their jobs on a daily basis," Councillor McLaughlin said.

However, the two east Belfast Ulster Unionist councillors rejected Councillor McLaughlin's remarks, saying the Roselawn facility is open to all sections of the community - and always has been.

"Thousands of people have been buried as well as cremated in Roselawn since it opened in the early sixties. Protestant and Roman Catholics are interred side by side and regardless of what religion the deceased are the staff treat every family the same," they said.

"We have never had a complaint in regards to religion from anyone including clergy, funeral directors and mourners abut the cemetery or crematorium"

"Those who work there are from both sides of the political divide and they do an excellent job under difficult circumstances."

The Roselawn crematorium facility hit the headlines after it was used during the controversial funeral of veteran IRA figure Bobby Storey, whose remains were brought there from Milltown cemetery in West Belfast for cremation.

Belfast City Council has faced a storm of criticism over its handling of the Storey funeral, amid claims the funeral broke social distancing guidelines.

There was also anger after a banner gloating over the death of Mr Storey was put up outside Roselawn's gates.

Police are treating the banner incident as a sectarian hate crime.