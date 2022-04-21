Ulster University and Derry City FC close to teaming up on first-rate sports facility

Ulster University (UU) and Derry City FC are close to an agreement which would see them partnering up to build new sports facilities in the city.

It had previously been reported that Candystripes chairman Philip O’Doherty had identified Ulster University’s Duncreggan Road site as the perfect location for a high-performance centre which would house the club’s academy teams and first team.

Around the same time, Mr O’Doherty sold his E&I Engineering firm for £1.4bn.

However, it has now emerged that the land identified is at the old Foyle College playing pitches on the Northland Road, where the school used to play cricket.

Ulster University said it has been exploring with an “external sports organisation” the feasibility of expanding facilities on the Northland Road, with a focus on how shared use could work for both parties. These discussions are ongoing.

A spokesperson added: “The mixed-use proposal would also support Ulster University’s plans for expansion in the city and is an exciting development with the potential to meet the strategic objectives for both organisations and bring wider benefits to the community.”

In January 2019, Ulster University finally sealed the deal on the purchase of the former Foyle College lands on Duncreggan Road and the Northland Road, a year after it was expected.

At a recent fans’ forum, Mr O’Doherty provided an update on plans, saying that as yet nothing had been signed.

SDLP candidate Sinead McLaughlin said the Magee campus is “very important” for the city of Derry for several reasons.

Those include, she added, providing higher-level skills that are essential for the local economy; enabling young local people to have a career in the city without having to move away; and because the students themselves boost demand for local retail, hospitality and other sectors.

Ms McLaughlin continued: “I have previously written to Ulster University expressing the hope that as the Magee campus expands, so it will facilitate the construction of new student accommodation close to the city centre, to maximise the impact of the student population on our city centre and its economy.

“I hope that this deal with Derry City FC will provide the basis for the required new student accommodation to be located on sites that does maximise that economic benefit for the city.”

Derry City Football Club Women’s & Girls Academy recently launched a partnership with Ulster University’s Magee campus.

The team’s strength and conditioning programmes will be delivered via a new state-of-the-art gym at the local campus.

This will be the base for the club’s women’s first team throughout the year and there is “huge enthusiasm” from all involved to build on this relationship as the year progresses.

With health science courses, including physiotherapy, moving to the Magee campus later in the year, there are expected to be more opportunities for Ulster University and the local football club to collaborate.