Ulster University apologies to UUP’s Andy Allen for lack of disability access at recent event

An east Belfast politician said he had a “very disappointing experience” at Ulster University this week due to the lack of accessibility for disabled people.

The UUP’s Andy Allen attended an event at the university’s Belfast campus on Monday.

He later tweeted: “Very disappointing experience at @UlsterUni Belfast Campus after attending an event.

"Upon leaving the room the access barriers were locked, as was the lift on my side of the barrier. Thankfully, I had someone with me who was able to get past the barrier, whereas I couldn’t in my wheelchair, to get help.

"I would hope the concern raised with @UlsterUni is taken forward and addressed. A humiliating experience that too often happens to disabled people.”

Mr Allen is a former Royal Irish Regiment soldier, and now uses after a wheelchair, as he had both his legs amputated above the knee following a bomb attack in Afghanistan,

A spokesperson for Ulster University said that the university has reached out to Mr Allen to directly understand his experience and how they can improve for future visits.

They responded: “We were sorry to hear that a visitor to our campus had a disappointing experience… Visitors to an event on campus on Monday were welcomed by Campus Navigators and guided to the room in which the event was taking place on the second floor, through security barriers.

"Exit of visitors was due to be managed in the same way once the event had concluded. However, contingency plans made for those leaving early, which is what happened in this case, failed. We have taken steps to ensure this won’t happen again so that each visitor might enjoy a positive campus experience.

“In the construction of the Belfast campus much consideration was given to accessibility: all appropriate standards were followed to make it as accessible as possible for our staff, students and the community.”

The event Mr Allen had been attending was arranged by the the Women’s Support Network, a local feminist organisation that provides support to women’s centres.

A spokesperson for the group responded to Mr Allen’s tweet also, saying: “Andy we’re so sorry to hear that we’ll follow that up and make sure access isn’t an issue at any future events. We were so glad you were able to come to the event.”