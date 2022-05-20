Ulster University criticised for plans to deduct 100% of striking workers’ salaries

UCU members at Ulster University have accused University management of a 'Lock Out' in order to force its members to end their industrial action.

Ulster University (UU) has warned staff taking industrial action over cuts to pensions that if workers follow through with a “marking boycott” they will have 100% of their wages deducted.

University and College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers and support staff, said members from 24 institutions across the UK had voted to continue strike and action short of strike action.

Those universities include UU and Queen’s University Belfast.

UCU demanded vice-chancellors order their employer body Universities UK to revoke cuts to pensions after a drastic improvement to the USS (Universities Superannuation Scheme) finances was revealed by the trustee.

The union says pension cuts are around 40% for the earliest career workers. They have also raised concerns about unsustainable workloads, casualisation, inequality, and pay.

This escalated to a marking and assessment boycott and further strike action to begin on Monday, May 23.

In a letter to workers, UU said that further to the Vice-Chancellor’s email of May 18, it understands the UCU branch at UU has decided to proceed with the boycott.

The letter added: “Whilst many forms of Action Short of Strike (ASOS) may not involve a breach of contract, the University is of the view that a marking and assessment boycott is a fundamental breach of contract.

“My purpose, therefore, in writing to you is to detail the contractual consequence of this breach of contract, so as to enable staff to make a well-informed decision about their own participation in the marking and assessment boycott.”

Colleagues were told they are expected to perform their duties in an efficient manner, without seeking to disrupt the university, and are required to follow reasonable instructions.

The letter states: “The University does not accept partial delivery of contractual responsibilities and will therefore deduct 100% of salary for each day that a member of staff participates in a marking and assessment boycott.

“If a member of staff is participating in a marking and assessment boycott, we do not require them to undertake any other duties.

“If they are not undertaking their marking and assessment duties, then they have withdrawn their labour and will not be remunerated.”

UCU members at Ulster University have accused University management of a 'Lock Out' in order to force its members to end their industrial action.

UCU Ulster branch president, Adrian Grant, said, “It’s hard to believe that an employer would engage in locking out its employees in 2022, but that is what Ulster University threatened UCU members with on Thursday.

"I strongly urge Ulster University to rescind this deplorable threat to our members, and instead put pressure on UCEA and UUK to resolve the dispute so industrial action is not needed.”

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged Ulster University to immediately rethink a 100% pay deduction for workers taking action short of a strike from Monday.

The party's economy spokesperson said: "I am shocked to hear that Ulster University will deduct 100% pay from workers taking industrial action short of a strike.

“This response from the university is a setback to good industrial relations; workers must be able to act to uphold their rights.

"In effect this is financial punishment for industrial action.”

She continued: "Universities are autonomous bodies but they are in receipt of public funding and should be accountable for ensuring fair employment practices and decent pay and conditions for workers.

"While the ongoing pension dispute is the subject of negotiation between Universities UK and the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU), the Vice Chancellors of our local universities should be using their influence to urge a fair outcome for university staff.

“I urge Ulster University to rethink the approach to this action immediately and work for a resolution that ensures staff are treated fairly and their rights upheld."

In its letter to staff, UU also explained that the withholding of pay is “without prejudice to any other right or remedy of the University and salary deductions will be implemented in the July 2022 pay cycle”.

Where staff make themselves unavailable to undertake their contractual responsibility to participate in marking and assessment, the salary deductions will apply to the full period from 23 May 2022 to the date of their Exam Board.

In addition, there will be pension consequences for staff participating in a marking boycott or further strike action

The pension provider has advised the University that on each day that staff take strike action they will be treated as a ‘suspended’ member of the scheme with loss of service for that day.

Ulster University has been contacted for comment.