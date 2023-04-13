Ulster University presents President Biden with Seamus Heaney lithograph

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast on April 12, 2023 (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) — © AFP via Getty Images

Ulster University presented President Joe Biden with an original lithograph of Seamus Heaney, following his keynote speech at the university’s new Belfast campus on Wednesday.

The authorised copy of the original work was given to President Biden by renowned artist and Ulster University Chancellor Colin Davidson.

It was created after sittings in Dublin, which also led to a large portrait painting in the collection of the Ulster Museum.

President Biden has referenced the late Bellaghy-born poet Heaney many times in the past and even listed the Nobel laureate as his preferred “contemporary” bard during his 2008 presidential nomination run.

In a speech early in his campaign, before losing the nomination to Obama and then becoming his running mate, Mr Biden referred to Heaney’s words from The Cure At Troy, stating: “History says, don’t hope on this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.”

He said he believes, “with every fibre of my being”, that American people “have a chance to make hope and history rhyme”.

In 2017, when he received a surprise Presidential Medal of Freedom during his tenure as vice-president, Mr Biden further quoted Heaney, in the form of From The Republic Of Conscience.

“Seamus Heaney, in one of his poems, said: ‘You carried your own burden and very soon, your symptoms of creeping privilege disappeared,’” Mr Biden said.

Then-President Obama even joked first that he himself was going to quote William Butler Yeats, because “Seamus Heaney is taken”.

But Mr Biden is also a well-known fan of Yeats.

He has formerly said that he liked to quote Irish lyricists, as they are “the best poets”, and revealed: “I used to stutter so badly and my uncle, who was a well-educated man and lived with us as a bachelor, had two volumes of Yeats on the bureau.

“At night, in the bedroom, my uncle and I would put on this little light and stand in front of the mirror and read Yeats, because we have to learn not to contort my face. And I would practise and practise not to contort my face but to breathe and to get it down.”