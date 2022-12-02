Ulster University’s plan to open campus in Qatar ‘heartbreaking’ says chair of institution’s LGBT Society

Plans by Ulster University to open a campus in the Qatar capital of Doha in January 2023 have been criticised by the institution’s LGBT society.

Hannah McCullough, the chair of the LGBT Society at the Coleraine campus accused the university of putting "financial gain over a community within their community" and said the decision left her “heartbroken”.

"Before I came to university I really struggled with my own identity," she told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"It was actually through the society last year and through the support from the university that I was able to accept my own identity.

"That's not going to be an option for those students. It's heartbreaking.

"Honestly it is really heartbreaking to know there is a campus surrounded by such harsh criminalising laws about our community. I was aware Ulster had extended out beyond Northern Ireland but I wasn’t aware it was in Qatar itself.

“I think it is a really positive move in general it is extending beyond Northern Ireland... I just think the location in Qatar a country which is so heavily against a community which Ulster work to support is quite heartbreaking.”

Qatar is currently centre of the world stage as a result of the 2022 Fifa World Cup being held in the Middle Eastern country.

However, the event has been shrouded in controversy as a result of widespread reports of human rights abuses and the treatment of minorities including those within the LGBT+ community with homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

Ulster University established the partnership in Qatar with City University College in February 2020, with the plan to offer a range of business degree courses in the country.

Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir said he has “concerns” about the wellbeing of staff on the campus.

"This is my former university. It was good to see Ulster University taking part in Belfast pride recently but when you sign up for something you need to follow your words with actions around that,” he told the Nolan Show.

"So if you are going to say you as a university support LGBT equality, you need to ensure in all your activities you are doing you are following that through on word and deeds.

"I would have concerns here in relation to staff and students at this campus in terms of their ability of academic expression in terms of rights and equality. We need to fully understand how that is going to be safeguarded.

“I am very lucky as a gay man to be able to live in Northern Ireland with the rights and protections afforded.”

Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International Northern Ireland said: "We would expect Ulster University to set out how it will protect the rights of construction workers who are building its campus, and the cleaners, cooks and security staff who will work there, given the well-documented exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar.

"As a university committed to academic freedom, we need to know how it will safeguard the freedom of expression and academic freedom of its staff and students in Qatar, including those from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Ulster University is a registered charity with a public benefit purpose and is in receipt of millions in public funds. People have a right to expect that it's not profiting from or contributing to human rights violations.”

A spokesperson for Ulster University told BBC NI their partnership in the country would be delivering a leadership programme for women and said the rights of LGBT+ people are “central” to the university.

"Ulster University believes that education is a route for societal growth, facilitating improved global access to higher education and the positive social outcomes that come from that," the spokesperson said.

"LGBT+ rights are central to Ulster University's commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, including through an active LGBT+ staff network that champions equality for all, regardless of gender or sexuality.

"Ulster University has not been involved with or invited to the FIFA World Cup 2022."