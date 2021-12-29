Ulster’s New Year’s Day tie with Leinster postponed after Covid outbreak

Ulster’s United Rugby Championship tie against Leinster on Saturday has been called off after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Dan McFarland’s squad.

The two provinces were due to play in the round nine fixture at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

It is one of three United Rugby Championship (URC) games that have been called off.

Ulster were continuing with their off-field preparations for Saturday’s game as normal.

The province was due to address the media on Tuesday, however it was put back 24 hours as they dealt with the aftermath of a Covid outbreak which forced the postponement of last week’s inter-provincial derby against Connacht in Belfast.

As well as Ulster v Leinster, Dragons v Cardiff, and Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors have also been postponed this weekend.

“There were a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Ulster squads have been reported,” a statement on Ulster’s website stated.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.”

Ticket holders for the Ulster game against Leinster have been advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture.

The Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.