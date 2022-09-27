Uncertainty for new PSNI recruits as force brings in ‘total freeze’ over funding problems

Police Federation say politicians need to act to avert a ‘full blown crisis’

129 of 224 new PSNI recruits who are ready to begin training cannot progress.

The PSNI is to put a total freeze on recruitment for an entire year due to a lack of money, according to reports.

The Nolan Show revealed police recruits due to start training next month will be the last to do so in this financial year.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland – the group that represents rank-and-file PSNI officers – said politicians need to sort the issue in order to avert a “full-blown crisis”.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt is a member of the Policing Board which was briefed on the issue last Thursday.

"The March head count was 6,672 – the commitment from Patten many years ago was to get up to 7,500 and that was reaffirmed very recently in the New Decade New Approach document,” he said.

"So this is – if not a crisis – approaching a crisis.”

Mr Nesbitt claimed entire units could be wiped out as a result of a £50m shortfall in the budget.

PSNI chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy said it is regrettable that the situation will have an impact on service delivery.

"We continue to assess how best to maximise our resources against operational risks and priorities,” she said.

“Over the past number of months, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has been facing significant pressures in terms of our budget.

"Despite this, our Student Officer recruitment programme has continued, and we have appointed more Student Officers than the 85 we anticipated within our Resource Plan for this year.

"However, due to the sustained budgetary pressures, unfortunately we are not in a position to make any further appointments in 2022/23 beyond those offers already made to candidates to commence training in October 2022.

"I have briefed the Northern Ireland Policing Board last Thursday, September 22nd on this matter and we have updated all affected candidates.”

Chair of the Police Federation Liam Kelly said the situation is getting “worse by the month”.

"Budget shortfalls mean cuts in recruitment and that, in turn, means a reduced headcount which will lead to 700 fewer officers over three years or a total officer workforce of 6,000,” he said.

“This is unsustainable, unrealistic and dangerous. The pressures officers are enduring right now are intolerable and expecting them to do more with less is a recipe for service-wide breakdown in the work we do on behalf of our communities.

“Increasingly, we are first responders to incidents where ambulance delays are excessive and that means we are taking officers off other essential duties to deal with emergency, often life-threatening situations.

“This is a problem that must be fixed before there’s further slippage. Budgets have got to be sorted out as a matter of urgency. Delaying taking the steps to fix what’s broken or threatened isn’t an option.

“Our politicians owe it to the people who vote for them, and who rely on the services officers provide, to sort out this situation if we’re to avert a full-blown crisis.”

Former assistant chief constable Alan McQuillan described the situation as “a complete mess”.

He claimed the PSNI is “creaking” and is unable to deliver any more than what is already the case.

“If people go back to the Patten Report – which was always held up as standard – what Patten recommended was initially there should be a force of 7,500 over a 10 year period,” he said.

“He gave a rough ball park figure for the future of one in 220 of the population.

“That would give a police strength today of 8,600 – they are 2,000 people below that.”

Mr McQuillan said the PSNI faces a range of demanding issues never envisaged by Lord Patten, including massive resources being allocated to legacy cases, defending judicial review bids, cyber crime and the scale of online abuse.

"I can’t see a way out of this for them,” he said.

"It will mean closed stations, reduced hours in stations and reduced patrols.”

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Trevor Clarke described the situation as “alarming but not unexpected”.

"The pressures currently engulfing the PSNI’s budget are sadly a symptom of a decade-long underinvestment in policing,” he said.

“They are a symptom of the running failure by successive justice ministers to prioritise effective police numbers in line with independent recommendations and the NDNA commitment.

He said anyone who thinks a fully-functioning Executive could have prevented cuts is “living in a fool’s paradise”.

“Conor Murphy’s draft budget would have slashed funding for justice in contrast to all other departments,” he added.

“Given the significant numbers of police officers who retire or leave service each year, the decision to halt recruitment will limit manpower and resources available to operational policing in the coming months.”

Mr Clarke expressed growing concern over the ability to replace experienced investigators which would reduce the quality of police probes and support for victims.

He said the DUP will continue to make the case at Westminster for the Treasury to make available additional funding to ensure the implementation of pay awards for existing officers and other public sector workers.

A DoJ spokesperson said: "The recruitment of police officers is ultimately an operational matter for the Chief Constable who is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

"The Minister is committed to respecting his operational independence and the role of the Policing Board.”

However Mike Nesbitt said “it is simply not good enough for the Justice Minister to call it an operational matter and seek to pass the buck” and called for urgent intervention.