Uncle who raped three of his nieces and pleaded guilty upon second trial receives seven-year sentence

An uncle who raped and sexually assaulted three of his nieces was today handed a seven-year sentence.

Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth praised the “courage and bravery” of his victims in coming forward.

The defendant, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was told he will serve three and a half years in custody, with a similar period on supervised licence on his release.

The 53-year-old, of no fixed abode, finally admitted his guilt after his first trial at Belfast Crown Court was stopped because of legal issues.

Before a second trial started he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

The offences took place between January 1997 and September 2003.

The victims, who can’t be named to protect their identities, were aged between nine and 14 and their uncle then 18-25.

One victim recalled being in her grandparents’ home when her uncle “pinned her down on his bed, removed their clothing, and raped her”.

Afterwards, he instructed her: “Don’t tell anyone or I will commit suicide.”

A second victim said she was at her grandparents’ home, where her uncle gave her an alcopop drink before throwing her onto his bed and raping her.

Another niece said her uncle kissed her on the face “with his tongue” when she was aged nine or ten.

In victim impact statements, the nieces spoke about the effects of having to go through the legal process and the ongoing effects of the abuse by their uncle on their lives.

One victim said that she is positive for the future: “I have good days and bad days. I want to have more better days.”

In police interviews, the uncle denied raping and sexually abusing his nieces, branding their allegations as “lies” and accused them of carrying out a “witch hunt” on him.

But Judge Smyth remarked: “By admitting his guilt the truth is now out. The survivors have been vindicated.”

In a pre-sentence report, the defendant told the Probation Service about the breakdown of an earlier marriage, his mental problems and that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Judge Smyth said: “No evidence has been put before this court to support this.”

The judge said the defendant would be on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life and would be the subject of a “stringent” Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Addressing the victims sitting in the public gallery, Judge Smyth told them: “You have brought this case to an end. You are very, very brave people.

“I hope that in the future you will avail of professional counselling services to help you, because although this is the end of the legal process, I know it is by no means the end of the matter for you.

“But I wish peace of mind to all of you,” added the Belfast Recorder.