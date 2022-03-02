Unclear if Ballymena’s £575,000 nuclear bunker still for sale

Vladimir Putin’s order putting Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert has thrown the spotlight back on a Cold War relic in Northern Ireland.

But it remains unclear as to whether our most well-known nuclear bunker is still available for a potential buyer.

Back in 2016, Stormont had listed the fortified site near Ballymena for an asking price of £575,000 – but 18 months later it was still on the market after no offers were made.

One of the command rooms to the nuclear bunker that was built during the cold war and is now for sale in Ballymena. Pic Peter Morrison

The 46,000 square foot bunker was first made operational in 1990 and was designed to hold 235 people, including Northern Ireland VIPs in the event of a nuclear strike.

The Executive Office has been asked for a comment on the status of the site, as have the estate agents who had been looking after the sale – Lambert Smith Hampton.

It’s understood at the time that Stormont had been eager to cut the site loose due to the high running costs.

But the Ballymena bunker is far from Northern Ireland's only nuclear shelter, with over 50 smaller monitoring posts scattered across Northern Ireland.

Last month, archaeologist Dr James O'Neill told the BBC of how the smaller hideaways would have been used to assess the impact of a nuclear fallout in Northern Ireland.

He has been commissioned by Stormont to discover what’s left of airfields, radar stations and nuclear bunkers from during the Cold War.

He said the posts had effectively been “built for Armageddon” amongst the hedges and trees.

One example can be found at a radar station in Bishopscourt, Co Down, where a building still exists with one metre thick walls and steel doors.

“This is all across Northern Ireland, monitoring posts that would have monitored nuclear explosions over Northern Ireland,” he said.

“A whole network of these wee three-man bunkers, and there’s over 50 of these were built.

“As nuclear weapons went off they would have assessed the drift of fallout."

The kitchen area in the nuclear bunker that was built during the cold war and is now for sale in Ballymena. Pic Peter Morrison

Mr Putin's talk in recent days of putting Russian nuclear deterrent forces on standby has reignited cold war anxieties, even if few believe he would truly risk the Mutually Assured Destruction of a nuclear war.

The continued existence of Northern Ireland's network of nuclear bunkers, however, points back to an era when such a threat was all too real.

Dr O'Neill added: "You've got to remember that the Cold War was a global battlefield, so the Cold War has left its imprint here, Northern Ireland."