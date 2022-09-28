Underfunding and lack of planning take its toll when trying to get around Belfast

Whether it’s private cars, taxis or public transport, the problems when trying to get about in Belfast are myriad.

The roads network in the city in general is poorly planned out and suffers from a lack of investment.

The way it is set up means that if there is a crash along any of the main arterial routes in and out of Belfast the network effectively comes to the proverbial standstill.

The long awaited York Street Interchange Project may help solve this to a degree, but it will not be a panacea.

Looking at taxis, there is shortage of drivers across Northern Ireland (almost half the amount since 2013) and, given its population density and busy nightlife, in Belfast this problem is particularly apparent.

This is down to a number of factors, including stricter regulations that were brought in back in 2014 and the pandemic resulting in scores of drivers leaving the industry. One of Belfast’s biggest taxi firms, Fonacab, recently told the Belfast Telegraph that it has around 400 fewer drivers on its books compared to before the pandemic.

In terms of public transport in Belfast, it again is underfunded and critics often complain that it is slow and expensive. Giving evidence to Stormont’s Infrastructure Committee earlier this year, Translink boss Chris Conway said the company was facing a potential budget cut of up to 10%.

This could result in the loss of more than 1,000 services out of the 12,500 it operates, which would undoubtedly impact Belfast.

Belfast: In Focus - As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.