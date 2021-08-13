Underground movement: Tunnel machine to boost Belfast flood alleviation project

Timmy the Tunneller has arrived in Belfast on a mission to save the south of the city from future floods.

The £7m machine will be used on a major flood alleviation project well under way in the Ravenhill area.

The machine, which is over 2m wide and 2.5m long, will tunnel below the busy Ravenhill Road and help reduce disruption during construction.

The tunnel will extend 75m from the edge of Ormeau Park up Ravenhill Avenue. Once completed, the more traditional open cut method will be used to construct sewers and manholes.

The work will increase capacity of the sewerage system and update existing infrastructure, some of which dates back to the early 1900s.

Work is taking place in phases, progressing along Ravenhill Avenue, Sunwich Street, Federation Street and Millar Street.

The project team has worked with the community in a bid to to minimise disruption, including working underground when possible.

Project manager David McClean said: “NI Water is delighted to welcome the tunnelling machine on this major flood alleviation project and look forward to putting the machine into operation.”

He also thanked Downey House Primary School “for the fantastic artwork and naming our machine”.

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience as construction progresses on this major project,” he added.

“Once complete, the local community will benefit from this major flood alleviation project for many years to come.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon added: “I was pleased to be on site for the arrival of this major piece of machinery to really appreciate the scale of this £7m project.

“Once complete it will help to reduce the risk of sewer flooding, whilst minimising disruption during construction in this busy area of Belfast. Well done to all the local schools for their artwork and Downey School for naming the machine Timmy the Tunneller.

“This major flood alleviation scheme is part of the Living with Water Programme (LWWP) for Greater Belfast. The LWWP is an excellent example of how we can work together to deliver integrated, sustainable drainage solutions to manage flood risk, enhance our environment and allow our local economy to grow.”

Geda Construction is the main contractor for the scheme, with AECOM providing design and project management support.

NI Water said: “The investment in the £7m Ravenhill Avenue flood alleviation project is an excellent example of what can be done when the necessary funding is in place.”