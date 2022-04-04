‘Unfair policy’ which could force older people to sell homes to meet care costs in Northern Ireland faces legal challenge

The Commissioner for Older People has mounted a legal challenge against an “unfair” government policy which means that care home residents could be forced to sell their homes to meet the cost of care.

Eddie Lynch is taking a judicial review against the Department of Health’s changes to continuing healthcare.

Continuing healthcare relates to the current practice of assessing whether a person’s needs are primarily health care related or primarily social care related.

The department’s preferred option was to introduce a single eligibility criteria question which asks ‘can your care needs be properly met in any other setting other than a hospital?’

That came into effect on February 11 of last year and if the answer is ‘yes’, then the individual will be discharged to the appropriate care setting and depending on the type of care package, be subject to the relevant charging policy.

Mr Lynch explained that last year a complicated policy was changed to say that if you weren’t being treated in a hospital setting then care home costs would not be covered.

He argued that care homes provide complex medical care and it’s “unfair” that because you’re not in a hospital you’re not entitled to support.

It disproportionately affects the older population, Mr Lynch added.

The case will be built around an east Belfast care home resident who has significant health needs which demonstrates if the individual was younger they would be treated differently.

Speaking to BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show, he said: “This challenge that we’re making to the existing government policy around continued healthcare is something that’s been concerning us for quite some time.

“We’ve had many older people contacting us over many years who have been denied continued healthcare and there was a client of ours who was a prime example of somebody whose needs were primarily healthcare related as opposed to social care related.

“So we feel that the current policy as it sits is unfair on many older people. It leads to them having to pay for their care entirely.”

He said this is the first stage for a judge to consider and he has accepted it can proceed and be heard in full.

Mr Lynch said it can lead to older people having to sell their homes in order to pay for care.

“You can imagine these are situations where people are mainly living in care home settings, as many people listening will know, the cost of that is really significant.

“People can be paying £1,000 a month for their care so if you don’t qualify for this support that comes out of your own pocket and it doesn’t take a mathematical genius to work out that it wouldn’t take long for people to then dip into, not just their savings, but also to sell their home to afford that care.

“And that affects many people across Northern Ireland so that’s why this is a really important issue for many people. It’s a really important policy, we feel it’s a policy that hasn’t been delivering for certain people,” he told the BBC.

Mr Lynch is hopeful the case will come before the court as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said: “It would be inappropriate for the department to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”