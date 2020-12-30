Unforgettable photographs from 2020's big moments in Northern Ireland
The Belfast Telegraph's Visuals Editor Kevin Scott chooses his favourite images from the past 12 months
For any photographer covering news in Northern Ireland and beyond, 2020 has been an exceptionally rough year.
Over the last 10 months, they have documented history through images and video that will be looked back on for generations.
While covering our usual news stories, the Belfast Telegraph photographic department has adapted to working through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing our readers visual content from this year's most memorable moments.
The crisis has dominated the headlines since March, however, in between there have been stories that have brought both smiles and tears to our readers.
In February Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards became Northern Ireland's first legally married same-sex couple. Getty Images photographer Charles McQuillan captured the moment perfectly as the couple embraced in front of the world's media.
In March, after the pandemic struck, it was my image of RAF veteran Billy Reid celebrating his 100th birthday in the front garden of his Lisburn home while in lockdown that brought a tear of joy and resilience to our readers.
April through May was among the strangest months of coverage. As restrictions tightened, photographers around the country adjusted their ways of working. With our cars being loaded with PPE, the days of handshakes and hugs as a greeting were over.
During these months we snapped health care staff being applauded and RAF Typhoon jets flying over the capital to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day and later in the year, VJ Day.
Everyday life continued. A detective drew his pistol as he was attacked during an incident, elsewhere, firefighters battled on the front line through gorse fires.
June, July, and August brought a sense of normality. Though events were scaled back it was a busy few months, with two Black Lives Matter protests, Twelfth parades - held on the 13th, bonfires, and flyovers.
But even with the usual summer assignments, our photographers were capturing key events under difficult circumstances.
During this time, we also extensively covered the search for tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe and his heartbreaking funeral.
September 1 brought my favourite image of the year. As Northern Ireland's schools returned, Colm Lenaghan of Pacemaker Press beautifully captured the moment two friends were reunited at St Dominic's Grammar School in west Belfast.
As October and November rolled around, the usual Halloween celebrations were replaced with video calls and quiz nights.
Jonathan Porter of Presseye captured a stunning image of huge waves on Portrush East Strand. Just a few weeks later it was dismay for Northern Ireland as they failed to qualify for the rearranged Euros.
December came and we received the positive news that we all craved. A vaccine had been developed. Liam McBurney was on hand to capture the moment Sister Joanna Sloan became the first person here to receive it.
An image no-one could have predicted back at the start of the year will be engraved in our history for ever.