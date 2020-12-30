Unforgettable photographs from 2020's big moments in Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph's Visuals Editor Kevin Scott chooses his favourite images from the past 12 months

Staff at the Mater Hospital, Belfast clap for the NHS on May 7

For any photographer covering news in Northern Ireland and beyond, 2020 has been an exceptionally rough year.

Over the last 10 months, they have documented history through images and video that will be looked back on for generations.

While covering our usual news stories, the Belfast Telegraph photographic department has adapted to working through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing our readers visual content from this year's most memorable moments.

Rory Best at the launch of his book, ‘Rory Best My Autobiography’

The crisis has dominated the headlines since March, however, in between there have been stories that have brought both smiles and tears to our readers.

In February Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards became Northern Ireland's first legally married same-sex couple. Getty Images photographer Charles McQuillan captured the moment perfectly as the couple embraced in front of the world's media.

Robyn Peoples (left) and Sharni Edwards embrace after they became Northern Ireland’s first legally married same sex couple on February 11 in Carrickfergus

In March, after the pandemic struck, it was my image of RAF veteran Billy Reid celebrating his 100th birthday in the front garden of his Lisburn home while in lockdown that brought a tear of joy and resilience to our readers.

Alice Gray waves at RAF veteran Billy Reid and Sheila Elliott who celebrated his 100th birthday with piper Mark Smyth in the front garden of his Lisburn home

April through May was among the strangest months of coverage. As restrictions tightened, photographers around the country adjusted their ways of working. With our cars being loaded with PPE, the days of handshakes and hugs as a greeting were over.

Staff at the Mater Hospital, Belfast clap for the NHS on May 7

During these months we snapped health care staff being applauded and RAF Typhoon jets flying over the capital to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day and later in the year, VJ Day.

RAF’s Red Arrows fly over Belfast to mark VJ day on August 15

Everyday life continued. A detective drew his pistol as he was attacked during an incident, elsewhere, firefighters battled on the front line through gorse fires.

A plain clothes detective draws his pistol and takes aim at a man attempting to attack police during a security operation in west Belfast

June, July, and August brought a sense of normality. Though events were scaled back it was a busy few months, with two Black Lives Matter protests, Twelfth parades - held on the 13th, bonfires, and flyovers.

Shade Fairley and Angel Arutura protest in Belfast over the death of George Floyd

11th night celebrations at Pitt Park in east Belfast

But even with the usual summer assignments, our photographers were capturing key events under difficult circumstances.

During this time, we also extensively covered the search for tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe and his heartbreaking funeral.

The funeral of teenager Noah Donohoe on July 1

September 1 brought my favourite image of the year. As Northern Ireland's schools returned, Colm Lenaghan of Pacemaker Press beautifully captured the moment two friends were reunited at St Dominic's Grammar School in west Belfast.

Belfast; pupils from Dominic’s Grammar School, Belfast, reunite while wearing masks as over 300,000 schoolchildren here returned to school for the first time in September since lockdown began

As October and November rolled around, the usual Halloween celebrations were replaced with video calls and quiz nights.

Jonathan Porter of Presseye captured a stunning image of huge waves on Portrush East Strand. Just a few weeks later it was dismay for Northern Ireland as they failed to qualify for the rearranged Euros.

A surfer rides the waves at Portrush strand

December came and we received the positive news that we all craved. A vaccine had been developed. Liam McBurney was on hand to capture the moment Sister Joanna Sloan became the first person here to receive it.

Sister Joanna Sloan becomes the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital

An image no-one could have predicted back at the start of the year will be engraved in our history for ever.