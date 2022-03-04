Unicef launches appeal to raise £206m for Ukraine’s children

Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren

Unicef has launched an appeal to raise the £206 million the charity said is needed to provide access to basic services to Ukrainian children after an invasion by Russia.

It's thought 350,000 children are missing out on their education of a total of 7.5 million children in Ukraine - with one million of them displaced due to the crisis. £3m has so far been raised in the UK alone.

The charity, an organisation working for children in danger, has established 26 “Blue Dot” safe spaces that provided crucial support and protection services to families on the move, working with national and local authorities along routes of major population flows.

Blue Dot spaces have been set up in Moldova, Romania, Belarus, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic to provide support each day for up to 5,000 people, providing them with information and safe spaces as well as access to social workers.

In Poland, Unicef has deployed child protection, emergency and water and sanitation technical expertise to establish eight blue dot hubs along border areas, in collaboration with UNHCR.

In Moldova, Unicef is working with its five biggest child protection partners to set up at least seven blue dots along the border with Ukraine.

Daniel Walden, Senior Emergencies Specialist, UK Committee for Unicef said there's an urgent need to provide spaces for children and families to access services.

“For those who have walked or travelled for hours these Blue Dot zones will provide the much-needed respite and access to essential services as they continue on their journey to safety and security.

“As the humanitarian needs surge, UNICEF UK continues to seek the generous support of the public to help meet the needs of those affected by the conflict.”

