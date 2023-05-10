Union brands move to replace half of train ticket booths in NI with machines as ‘terrible decision’

TSSA brands plans to close half of ticket booths in NI and replace with machines as 'terrible decision'. Pic by James Manning/PA.

A trade union has condemned a move to replace train ticket offices in Northern Ireland with machines as a “terrible decision”.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) used the first day of the Balmoral Show to protest against plans to close almost all Northern Ireland Railways (NIR) ticket booths.

Representatives have written to all MPs and MLAs in the region to outline their concerns.

"Northern Ireland Railways intends to replace ticket offices with ticket vending machines and automatic barriers," a TSSA spokesperson said.

"The machines will cause confusion for passengers over pricing, making it harder to find the cheapest and best options tickets for any journey.”

The union has warned the decision would negatively impact disabled and elderly passengers in particular.

TSSA Organiser, Gary Kelly said, “Any proposal to replace a member of staff with a machine would be a terrible decision, not only for our members who face being made redundant, but for the communities that depend upon their local ticket offices.

“Passengers depend on the ticket offices, not just for ticket sales but also for advice, safety, and assistance.

“The move will particularly affect vulnerable communities who need extra support.

"Ticket vending machines and automatic barriers can’t help disabled or elderly passengers on and off the train.

Mr Kelly called for NIR – which is a subsidiary of Translink – to “drastically rethink” plans and retain the ticket offices “for the good of their passengers and the communities they serve”.

"Northern Ireland goes to the polls in council elections next week,” he added.

"I would urge voters to make their views known to council candidates.”

Translink has been contacted for comment.