Union chief tells of safety fears as he joins protest at Larne port

The president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has called for the immediate reinstatement of the almost 800 workers sacked by P&O last week.

Alex Gordon was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of a visit to Larne Port today where he will joining a protest against the “shameful” actions of the company.

The trade union chief has also called on the Government to seize control of P&O Ferries ships to prevent them being sailed outside jurisdiction, which Mr Gordon claimed has already happened with one vessel.

Saturday will also see co-ordinated protests over the sackings at the ports of Hull, Liverpool and Dover.

“P&O factored in the hit they were going to take [in fines]. They regard it as being a price worth paying and want to follow a business model focused on exploiting the lowest paid workers in the world,” he said.

“This will lead to a serious deterioration in safety, in our view. Ferries are complicated vessels and simply replacing the crew en masse and expecting the new crews to know how the fire systems work, how the electrical systems work, how to isolate parts of the ship in an emergency – this requires a great deal of teamwork, a great deal of skill and a great deal of training.”

Mr Gordon said that if the Government lets P&O go down the route of sacking workers in favour of using low-paid labour, other ferry companies will follow suit.

“You would see in very short order other major operators pressured to go into the same business model, so it would be a terrible deterioration of safety and in jobs for Northern Ireland and elsewhere,” he said.