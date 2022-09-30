Union chiefs call for minister to step in and end Housing Executive strike

A strike involving Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland is set to continue for another four weeks.

Union members have rejected a pay rise offer of 1.75% and are refusing to drop their demand for a two pay point uplift.

Struggling staff are also seeking a cost of living payment and have already completed four weeks of industrial action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has vowed to maintain her support for those taking part in the walk outs.

“Our housing workers provide vital maintenance and improvement services to social housing tenants,” she said.

“This galling 1.75% offer means they are left with no alternative but to extend their strike action for a pay increase.

“The absence of any movement to address our members’ pay claim and end this dispute from management is a truly shocking failure.

“Unite is full square behind these workers in their fight for a decent pay increase.”

The industrial action is causing a growing backlog in the amount of improvement work projects for social housing tenants.

Unite says the work includes measures to improve energy efficiency and property conversions for disabled residents.

It claims contractors who carry out the work have increased their fees by up to a third, while workers performing the same tasks in-house through the Direct Labour Organisation have been offered a rise of less than 2%.

Meanwhile regional organiser Michael Keenan has challenged the NIHE Chief Executive Grania Long on her failure to engage directly with the union.

“While our members face the prospect of another four weeks standing on picket lines, social housing tenants are having to suffer as the list of vital work mounts ever higher causing a prolonged delay to the improvements,” he said.

“We are genuinely shocked that NIHE chief executive Grania Long has so far not even appeared at any meeting to discuss a resolution to this dispute.

Mr Keenan said Unite is now calling on Communities minister Deirdre Hargey to intervene.

“The failure to resolve this dispute is punishing social housing tenants who are being denied the improvements they need,” he said.

“They deserve better and our members are demanding better.

“The Housing Executive has colossal reserves – easily more than enough to afford this increase to its workers.

“It is time they used those reserves to ensure that workers get the pay their deserve and tenants get the service they expect.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Unite is engaged in industrial action relating to last year’s pay award, which has already been paid to all staff.

“Housing Executive pay is not set by the Board or Executive Team, but is subject to national collective bargaining arrangements.

“A national pay offer for this year was made on 25 July which includes an additional £1,925 for all employees.

“This would, for illustrative purposes, amount to an increase of 10.5% for the lowest paid employees.

“We await the outcome of the national consultations on this offer and we will implement any agreement as quickly as possible.

“In addition to the national pay negotiations, a local claim was submitted by NIPSA and Unite in June and these discussions are on-going.

“As well as the regular meetings between management and trade unions, a joint reward and recognition sub group was established in order to discuss the local claim.”

The Housing Executive said these meetings were "ongoing”.

The spokesperson added: “The continued action will result in further disruption to our response maintenance services in three areas: Craigavon, Coleraine and North and West Belfast.

“During this period, we will carry out emergency only repairs within these areas.

“Due to the protracted nature of this strike and Unite’s decision not to cover essential health and safety repairs, these arrangements will include the use of external contractors, when required.

“We stay in constant contact with tenants, to inform them directly about postponements of scheduled repair works.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Minister has no input into the negotiations or agreement of the pay awards for Housing Executive workers but would urge all those involved to work urgently to find an agreed resolution. The Minister will need to approve the pay award once an agreed settlement has been reached.”