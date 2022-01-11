Union hits out at ‘impending closure’ of Belfast’s only homeless hostel for women

The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is facing calls to act over the “impending closure” of Belfast’s only homeless hostel for women.

Regina Coeli Women’s Hostel in west Belfast has been open since 1935, providing a refuge for homeless and vulnerable women.

The 21 bed facility is owned by the Legion of Mary but is funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Last November, staff and residents were plunged into uncertainty over media reports it would close by Spring.

The impact of the pandemic had also badly impacted how many women staff could help at any time.

The Unite Union has now called for an urgent meeting with the Minister, claiming that minimum pay workers have received notice of redundancy for February 27.

A statement from Unite has said the latest development is part of “a concerted effort” to clear the amenity.

“Workers have had to witness vulnerable residents being removed from the all-female house into mixed accommodation despite their needs,” it read.

Staff at the house chose to join Unite, after claims there was no longer adequate food or heating provision.

Unite Regional Equalities & Women’s Officer, Taryn Trainor, commented: “Regina Coeli House is the only facility offering women-only accommodation for the homeless and those suffering from mental health or addiction difficulties.

"In some cases, the residents may have experienced violence or trauma from a violent partner and need an all-female facility to feel safe and less vulnerable and yet they have been forced into mixed accommodation.”

She continued: “It’s completely unacceptable that workers and residents at what is a publicly-funded facility – providing a service to some of our most vulnerable women – can be treated like this. Instead of this facility being wound down and closed, we should be seeing a huge investment into expand its provision. With the Covid pandemic, never has the need for this sort of a facility been more necessary.”

Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock said he had written to Minister Hargey to request an urgent meeting.

"Minister Hargey has the power to intervene; guaranteeing the future of this facility and the services it offers to vulnerable women,” he said.

“Unite will be engaging with our members and the residents on the next steps to secure the future of Regina Coeli. We are calling on the local community to back these workers and join our call for Ministerial intervention to safeguard this women’s hostel.”

The Department for Communities has been contacted for a response.