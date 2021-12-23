Union leader calls for Sammy Wilson to resign over latest ‘insulting’ Christmas carol tweet

Sammy Wilson has been urged to resign as MP after adapting a Christmas carol to hit out at the Executive’s decision to impose restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.

Unison chief Ray Raffery said the East Antrim representative’s own version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing was “insulting to people who not only suffered from Covid, but those who have died” from the virus and their families.

"Most of all, it is insulting to the people currently in intensive care, and the staff doing their damnedest to care after them,” he told Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme.

"Never before has the health service been stretched so much.”

Mr Wilson was branded “juvenile” after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced by the Executive on Wednesday.

Stormont leaders announced steps that included the closure of nightclubs and bolstered restrictions on hospitality and workplaces.

The MP tweeted: "Hark the herald angels ping, Robin Swann won't let us do a thing. No more parties, work at home. In the streets you cannot roam.

"Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they'll be far worse to come."

Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie condemned Mr Wilson.

He tweeted: "Juvenile, pathetic...” joking “as people get sick, as people die, as families grieve.

"Northern Ireland Deserves Better."

It is the latest in a line of controversies involving Mr Wilson during the pandemic.

The veteran MP has been accused on several occasions of undermining his own party's position on public health measures to combat Covid.

Mr Rafferty also accused Mr Wilson of “undermining” the public health message, branding the tweet, “grossly offensive”.

"I think Sammy needs to decide whether he wants to be a comedian or a politician,” added the trade union leader.

"I think if it’s comedian, then he needs to resign now.”

Earlier, Mr Wilson’s party colleague and First Minister Paul Givan insisted it was for DUP MP Sammy Wilson, a vocal lockdown critic, who tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after the fresh Covid restrictions were announced, “to speak for himself”.

Asked if his party colleague was “undermining” the public health message, Mr Givan replied that he and the rest of the DUP had been “very clear”.

“Sammy can speak for himself...This is serious, It does require that collective effort to be made. We have been asking the public to follow us and they have been doing that.”

Mr Rafferty said Mr Wilson “needed to set up to the plate” and support the Executive in navigating Northern Ireland through the pandemic in “one voice”.

DUP MLA Paul Frew also had ‘liked’ a tweet posted by a Twitter user which described the Executive as “clowns”.

Mr Givan insisted it was “right to challenge” and “interrogate the evidence” on the issue.

"I don’t see anywhere where Paul has undermined or diluted the seriousness of what we are undertaking,” he said.

Last month, as he announced his intent to vote against new coronavirus restrictions in England, Mr Wilson adapted another Christmas carol as he described the Omicron variant as "mild". "Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh," he tweeted.

Dr Alan Stout, the chair of the British Medical Association's GP committee in Northern Ireland, also condemned Mr Wilson's latest tweet. "Thoroughly disrespectful to so many and nothing short of pathetic. Sadly not unexpected," he said.