Union says ‘desperate’ Housing Executive workers forced into strike action as they’re having to use food banks

Unite the Union has said 300 Housing Executive workers have begun strike action as they are “desperate” and having to visit food banks.

Workers at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) are taking strike action after management “failed” to meet a pay claim.

Unite has now given the body seven day notice of strike action for its 300 members.

Industrial action will begin on Monday, September 5, and will remain in place for four weeks.

Unite said the strike has been called after management “failed to make any offer whatsoever to improve pay and meet the pay claim” of its members.

Workers’ demands include a cash payment, alongside a consolidated two pay point increase above the National Joint Council national pay offer for 2021-22, which is 1.75%.

NIHE said the action will directly affect response maintenance measures in Craigavon, Coleraine and north and west Belfast.

Only emergency repairs will be carried out in those areas to minimise disruption to tenants.

NIHE also said it understands the rise in the cost of living and the impact on workers.

Michael Keenan from United the Union, who is representing the workers, said inflation is running at about 10% and in line with other local authorities they are trying to increase workers’ pay.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, he said: “Our members are among the lowest paid in Northern Ireland, they’re visiting food banks and they just can’t afford to work and that’s why they’ve been forced into taking this action.

“This (strike action) seems to be the only way, we have been in negotiations with the Housing Executive management since March. We suspended industrial action back in June and it took us six weeks to actually get a meeting with management to discuss this.

“People don’t want to be out on strike but they are forced to, what else can they do, other local authorities have found a way to pay their workers, we are in the same position.

“(A four week strike) is necessary because earlier in the year we had a three week strike and the Housing Executive refused to speak about inflation to pay.”

Mr Keenan added: “Everybody understands that inflation is biting into people’s wages and people can’t afford to heat their homes or buy food, and are visiting food banks.

“But understanding that doesn’t put food on the table. These workers worked during the pandemic, they were frontline in people’s houses when it was actually considered dangerous.”

Workers are “desperate”, he said, and that is why action is being taken as he blamed management for refusing to sit down and discuss the issues.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Unite has notified us of further planned industrial action from 5 September to 3 October.

“This is part of an on-going series of strikes by Unite relating to the 2021/22 pay award.

“Based on previous strikes, we envisage the strike action will directly impact our response maintenance services in three areas: Craigavon, Coleraine and North & West Belfast.

“During this period, we will carry out emergency only repairs within these areas.

“We will contact tenants directly about postponements of scheduled repair works and tenants can continue to report repairs as normal through our usual channels.”

He added: “We’ll also monitor the impact on tenants on a daily basis as the strike action continues.

“Our pay is subject to national collective bargaining arrangements.

“The pay award of 2021/22 for all Housing Executive staff was collectively agreed at a national level and the pay increases have already been implemented.

“In addition to the national pay negotiations, a local claim was submitted by NIPSA and Unite in June and these discussions are on-going.

“We understand the impact of the rise in the cost of living and how it is affecting our colleagues.

“This is being considered at present through the 2022/23 national pay negotiations.

“A national pay offer was made on 25 July which includes £1,925 for all employees (providing higher pay increases (10.5%) for the lowest paid employees).